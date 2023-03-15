Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Bode George wanted to make Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour my deputy; when I didn’t agree he moved to Labour Party- Jandor

By Ganiyu Hamzat
Jandor and Vivour
Jandor and Rhodes

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor)  has revealed the circumstances that led to the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour leaving the PDP.

Vivour was in PDP before the left to pick the LP’s ticket.

Speaking with famous broadcaster and socialite Ifedayo Olarinde, a.k.a Daddy Freeze during a live Instagram session, Jandor said Vivour left the PDP after he failed to secure the party’s  governorship ticket and the Deputy governor position.

Jandor stated that Bode George, a PDP chieftain, had insisted on Vivour been his deputy because he is the son of his friend.

He said he refused George’s proposal and settled for Funke Akindele

Jandor noted that his refusal to accept Vivour made him join the Labour Party as its standard bearer.

 

