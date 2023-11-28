Bode George slams judiciary, says electoral power must return to the people

Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticised the Nigerian judiciary for some of their recent judgement on post 2023 election matters.

During a Monday press conference at his residence in Lagos, George, representing the entire Lagos PDP Elders Forum, conveyed this stance.

The PDP chieftain unhappy with the recent judgements that determined winners in the 2023 general elections had no kind words for the judiciary. Accusing some judges of allowing themselves to be carpeted by corrupt individuals of the political class.

George, along with all members of the Lagos PDP Elders Forum, urged for a complete and structural overhaul of the judicial system, aiming to rebuild public trust in the judiciary.

Prior to the group’s recommendation, George had mentioned judges in the past with impeccable character and who dispensed justice incorruptible to be emulated by the current judges in the system.

According to George, “A compromised judiciary is very dangerous, something must be done urgently to stop this malady.”

Read the full speech:

“We thought it was proper to give our voice to the nation because Lagos State is the largest electorally and by population.

“So we, the leaders of the PDP in Lagos, decided that we should rub minds together and get to a position that must make our feelings known.

“The major discussion today centres on “When Nigerians no longer trust the third estate of the realm.” In other words, when people cannot trust the judiciary system, where else do we go?

These are not the best of times for the judiciary in Nigeria.

“Today, what is coming out of the third arm of government in the world’s most populous black nation is offensive to millions of Nigerians. And when the judiciary is compromised one way or another in a democratic system, then democracy is gone.

“Many Nigerians believe that members of the executive and legislature are already living in different planet, so they see the judiciary as the last estate standing in the realm.

“Nigeria there are hundreds of judges holding the sanity of the judiciary; they not only give judgement but they also deliver justice. Nigerians still believe in them, but because of conflicting and contrary judgements coming from a few, the belief of many Nigerians in the judiciary is understandably shaken, and this is worrisome because if the people don’t believe in the third arm of government anymore.

“Many Nigerians point to some corrupt judges who escape unscathed to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth because the system is too weak and compromised to do a proper investigation.

“We now have a situation when courageous judges who refuse to do the bidding of powers that be are accused of being corrupt and forced to resign—what an irony! In many political cases, millions of people believe, and rightly so, that some judges deliver judgement and not justice.

“Eminent Nigerians knew that the judiciary and justice system during the days of former chief justices of Nigeria, such as Justice Sulty (1955–1958), Justice Adetokumbo Ademola (1968–1972), Justice Teslim Elias (1972–1975), Justice Atanda Fatai Williams (1979–1982), Justice Gabriel Ayo Erikefe (1985–1987), and Justice Mohammed Bello (1987–1995)—the first Northerner to become Chief Justice of Nigeria.

What of Justice Chukwudi Oputa and Kayode Esho? These are legal giants who stood there ground against any form of victimisation and unnecessary manoeuvre from the executive branch of government.

“You dare not go at their faces or even try to bribe them. So the questions being asked today are:

One, what exactly are the problems of the judiciary? Where did we get it wrong? Why is it difficult for the judiciary to assert its control over politicians and political parties? Why are technicalities being used to affirm electoral haste and, in the process, undermine the will of the people and silence them?