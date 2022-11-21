Bode George escapes being lynched by angry PDP members

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George on Sunday narrowly escaped being lynched by angry members of the party in Lagos State.

George, who is regarded as the leader of the party in the state, had hosted the five aggrieved governors of the party and some party chieftains and members in his Ikoyi’s residence.

The governors were Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

At the meeting, members of the party were told to only vote for the party’s senatorial, House Representatives and House of Assembly candidates in the 2023 general election.

Wike, who address the gathering on behalf of the other governors also told members of the party not to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Lagos Gubernatorial candidate, Abdullazeez Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor.

The decision, however, did not go down well with some members, who began to shout No, No.

The development forced the PDP stakeholders to abruptly end the meeting.

Confusion then set in as the aggrieved members began chanting ‘Atiku, Atiku, Atiku”.

Some of the aggrieved members tried to descend on George but he was hurriedly whisked by his security details into one of the rooms in the building.

One of the aggrieved members present at the meeting later confirmed that there was an attempt to attack and strip George naked.

Present at the meeting were former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose; former governor of Ondo, Olusegun Mimiko; and former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke.

Also at the meeting were PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, PDP National Vice Chairman, South-South, Dan Orbih, former Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke; Senator Sunday Onor, Senator Nafiz Suleiman, Senator Olaka Nwogu, Nene Ukeje, Senator Mao Ohabunwa, Ali Odefa, and Dotun Babayemi.