Bode George denies saying he will work with Tinubu

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has dismissed reports claiming he is willing to work with President Bola Tinubu’s administration if invited.

Bode said he never made the statement and never will, insisting that “if Tinubu calls him, he will pray for Nigeria”.

The PDP chieftain claimed that those who alleged he made such a comment were being mischievous.

The elder statesman made the clarification on Monday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

It was widely reported recently that the elder statesman promised to work with Tinubu’s administration if asked to contribute his quota, contradicting a vow he made during the last presidential election to leave Nigeria if Tinubu emerged victorious.

However, Bode George claimed that some persons had persuaded him to pay a congratulatory visit to Tinubu but that he rejected the request, insisting that although he would not disrespect Tinubu, he was not looking for any job.

“You know people in your profession can sometimes be mischievous. The guy who posted it in the Leadership Newspaper was not at the press conference, Bode George told a journalist.

“Now they asked me what I would do if Tinubu calls me and I said precisely that if he calls me, I will pray for Nigeria.

“Listen, I am not a flip-flopper by any profession. I retired as a general; what would he be calling me for?

“We don’t belong to the same party. If he wants to say, chief good morning and I say Mr President; that’s if all the court cases are over, we are still in the court.

“Even Papa Olusi came trying to convince me to go and pay a congratulatory visit to him, I said, No I can’t do that.

“What would they be doing in their calculation? I have told you I don’t have any personal qualms with this gentleman. The only difference is only administrative; their managerial style is not in my style. So why would I at this age be running around for a job?

”Why would I be looking for any job? At least I won’t disrespect him, to put it in his own mind that I Bode George would be looking for a job at this time, some of these people put on their thinking caps and start spreading rumours. I have never said it and I will never say it. I am not looking for any job. If he calls, I can’t disrespect him. I never said that and I will never say that.”

