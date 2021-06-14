CELEBRITIES
Bobrisky reveals why he underwent plastic surgery
Controversial Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okunneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has revealed why he decided to undergo plastic surgery.
In a post on Instagram, Bobrisky said he will take any risk even if it costs him his life, just to please his boyfriend.
According to him, his boyfriend is a billionaire with cute lips and dark skin and it is important he matches his spec.
Bobrisky also admitted he does not want his boyfriend to stop sending him money.
He wrote: “For those who care to know or rather asking me who I dey do yansh for?
“I’m doing it to please my boyfriend!!! He is so cute, dark skin, a billionaire, cute lips, clean.
“So I need to look EXTREMELY HOT to continue matching his spec. I also don’t want him to stop spending that cash on ur MUMMY OF LAGOS.”
Bobrisky, last week, complained that he was in a lot of pain after the procedure.
TB Joshua’s spirit visited me after he died – Jaiye Kuti
Nigerian actress, Jaiye Kuti has claimed that the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua appeared to her in spirit shortly after he passed away.
Kuti, who narrated her encounter on her Instagram page, claimed she had never seen the Nigerian televangelist.
According to her, the cleric’s spirit visited her at home in Offa, Kwara State, the same night he died.
She claimed that her head was swollen and she saw a gentle pass of him, praying that God rests his soul in peace.
Alongside a picture of TB Joshua, she wrote, “I have never met you one on one but your spirit visited me when you died. I was in Offa alone in my room. My head was swollen and I saw a gentle pass of Him. There was something good about that soul.
”Christ was poor but feeding the people and taking care of everyone. You did the same to many. I know 2 people who truly gave their lives to Christ through Him. May the Good Lord rest your soul in peace. Pastor T.B. Joshua.” She added.
AY’s brother, Yomi Casual, survives auto crash
Popular fashion designer and younger brother of Nigerian Comedian AY, Yomi Casual, is recuperating in a Lagos hospital after he survived a ghastly motor accident on Sunday.
Yomi Casual, who shared a picture of his wrecked car and another picture of him lying on a hospital bed on his Instagram account, captioned the picture, “ONI DURO MI ESE O!”
The accident occurred when the fashion designer was heading back home from Banana Island.
One of his close friends and Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna said: “The accident happened last night when he was returning from Banana Island. A reckless driver drove into the road at speed without looking, so he ran into the person.
“He is okay now because I just left him in the hospital. He is just running x-rays to ensure that he does not have any internal injury. He is okay.”
His elder brother AY took to his verified Instagram account to thank God for the life of his family.
He posted photo with the inscription ‘Thank You Jesus’.
He wrote: “That’s what I want to say on behalf of my family.”
Toyin Abraham breaks CBN rules, rains cash on Tiwa Savage at a party
Nollywood actress, filmmaker, director and producer, Toyin Abraham risks a jail term after she was filmed dancing and spraying money on Tiwa Savage during a party in the Lagos.
The event was the wedding ceremony of fashion designer and social media personality, Toyin Lawani.
The star-studded ceremony was attended by celebrities such as Sir Shina Peters, Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo,, Anita Joseph, Mc Fish, Denrele Edun, Bovi.
One of the highlights of the wedding was when Abraham rained naira notes on Savage.
This comes a week after spraying money at parties was declared an offence.
The CBN warned last week that that anyone caught doing such act will be arrested and sent to jail.
Assistant Director at the Currency Operations Department, Aladeen Badajo said this during the commencement of the CBN two-day sensitisation fair held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.
Abuse of the currency attracts a penalty of not less than six months or a fine of not less than N50,000 or both.”Badejo reiterated at the event.
