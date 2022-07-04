Bobrisky rains money at Biodun Omoburty’s housewarming party amidst court drama for unpaid debt

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has sparked reactions online as he rained money on Yoruba Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, A.K.A Omoborty’s housewarming party.

Omoborty rocked the internet with the announcement of her latest achievement, which was the opening of her dream project, Vicluxe Homes and Apartments.

Congratulations from Nollywood stars have poured in to congratulate the actress on achieving a new milestone in her life.

During the star-studded event held to commemorate the opening of Vicluxe Homes and Apartments, Bobrisky was captured raining money on Biodun Okeowo while undergoing a court process for accumulated unpaid debts.

In a video shared online, Bobrisky captured himself raining money on the actress with a bragging caption about how expensive her jewellery was.

She wrote: Out for my sis @officialomoborty congrat egbomi look at my neck over 7million jewelry and you cal it fake life

Bobrisky appeared in court over alleged unpaid debt by a jeweller who accused him of buying gold on credit for his birthday shoot and refused to pay.

According to the jeweller, Bobrisky is a hypocrite and clown. She questioned his gut in calling out Tonto Dikeh for debt.

Bobrisky was captured at Magistrate Court 1, Ajah division, on Friday the first of July. He was exposed by Gist Lover who shared his video online.

“Won tun ti gbe onigbese lo si court ooo. But fest of festin (in Tuta’s voice) Shey won fi Shey e ni Bob??? Na everyday them dey arrest you ni? Today court, tomorrow court lori f*ke life yii na ni. Anyways, senior man was sued by a gold influencer, he don did cross examination today. And na Magistrate Court 1 for Ajah division them carry am go. Come lie again let me see. House of 400millions in d mood. Slide to see senior man mood we no go jam agbako ooo”