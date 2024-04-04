Bobrisky fails to meet EFCC bail conditions

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has failed to meet the bail conditions granted him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Bobrisky was arrested and detained by the Lagos State Command of the EFCC on Wednesday, over abuse of naira, spraying of naira notes and currency mutilation.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the report of his bail and failure to meet the conditions, in a telephone interview with our correspondent Thursday evening.

Oyewale said, “He has been granted administrative bail but yet to meet bail conditions.”

Earlier, Oyewale had noted that, “Bobrisky is with us. He was arrested last night in Lagos, and he is at our Lagos command. We arrested him for alleged abuse of naira notes, spraying of nara notes, and currency mutilation, among others.

“We are very serious about restoring the dignity of the naira. Though our investigation is still ongoing, but he will definitely be charged to court soon.”

In a statement titled “EFCC Grills Bobrisky for Naira Abuse ” posted on its social media handle later, the EFCC wrote, “Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have commenced investigation of Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, for allegedly spraying Naira notes.

“The EFCC had invited the 31-year old following a video report of spraying and flaunting wads of new Naira notes at the premiere of a movie, Ajakaju, produced by Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress and producer, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos on March 24, 2024.

“Investigation also revealed that he had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.

Following the invitation by the Commission, he arrived at the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC in the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2024 for interrogation and volunteered his statements.

“He will soon be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.”