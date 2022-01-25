ENTERTAINMENT
Bob Dylan sells recorded music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment
Sony Music Entertainment has acquired the entire recorded music catalog of Bob Dylan, the company announced Monday.
“Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records,” Dylan said in a statement. “I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”
The deal includes all of the famed singer’s previous albums dating back to 1962 as well as the rights to multiple future releases. The deal closed in July 2021 and is estimated to be worth between $150 million and $200 million, according to Variety.
“Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership,” said Rob Stringer, chair of Sony Music Group, in a statement. “Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivaled genius.”
The news of the acquisition comes around two years after Dylan sold his songwriting rights in 2020 to Universal Music in a deal estimated to be worth around $300 million, according to The New York Times.
Dylan, 80, is one of many older musicians who have sold off rights to their catalogs in recent years. Many in the industry speculate that these sales are part of these artists’ estate planning.
Song catalogs are valuable assets, but require extensive management, something that heirs are often unequipped to handle. Additionally, there is a movement in Washington to increase capital gains taxes above their current 20% level.
ENTERTAINMENT
Actor playing Harry Potter on Broadway fired after complaint about conduct
The actor who plays Harry Potter in Broadway’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has been fired after a female costar made a complaint about his conduct, according to the show’s producers.
The complaint about James Snyder was made in November of last year, according to a Sunday statement from the play’s producers.
“Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion,” the statement said.
When the investigation concluded, “the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract,” the statement said.
The woman who made the complaint, the nature of which was not clear, has decided to take a leave of absence, the producers said.
“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the statement said. “This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate.”
The play, which picks up 19 years from where J.K. Rowling’s last novel left off, portrays Potter and his friends as adults, married and with kids. It won the Tony Award for best new play in 2018.
Snyder did not respond to a request for comment by email. His agency also has not responded.
The actor began playing Harry Potter in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in 2019.
ENTERTAINMENT
I would be bringing a lot to Nigerian Idol 7- IK Osakioduwa
After a thrilling ride at season six of Nigerian Idol, host and media personality, IK Osakioduwa has said he would be bringing more fun to the seventh season.
IK, who returns as a second-time host for the talent cum reality TV show, said he’s excited to be back for another season.
“I’m so excited to be back on the show because coming back for a new season means that I did well the previous season. I’ll be bringing a lot to the table this season and I can’t wait for the viewers to see what we have in store,” he said.
A representative of MultiChoice, the show’s organiser, hinted that IK has always given nothing short of savviness, excitement, and humour both on-air and on stage, hence, there’s no doubt that the Nigerian Idol season 7 is in good hands.
IK has spent over a decade as a broadcaster at Rhythm 93.7 and hosted several high-profile events across the continent including the Big Brother Africa show.
His versatile presenting skills cut across a variety of shows and events. He has been the only male host of the AMVCA since 2013.
ENTERTAINMENT
Grammy Awards 2022 reschedule date announced for April after ceremony postponed
A rescheduled date for the upcoming Grammy Awards 2022 has now been announced, after it was previously revealed that the awards ceremony had been delayed.
The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS announced earlier this month that this year’s event would not go ahead as planned on January 31 because of Covid-19.
They said that given the “uncertainty” surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show this month would contain “too many risks” – though no new date was given.
The rescheduled date has however now officially been revealed as April 3, with CBS teasing on social media earlier today: “New date, new location, still Music’s Biggest Night.”
The ceremony will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS Television Network. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will be master of ceremonies.
Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, has said: “We are excited to take the GRAMMYs to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show.”
“From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity,” he added.
The health and safety of musicians, live audiences and those involved in the ceremony was noted as the “top priority” when the event was postponed earlier this month.
Nominees in various categories this year include ABBA, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber.
Kanye West and Taylor Swift are among those in the running for Album Of The Year, whilst Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves are in genre-specific categories.
