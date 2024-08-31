Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face an in-form NorthEast United FC in the finals of the 133rd UAE to host major global events in September which will be played on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The defending champions were stretched in both their knockout matches by Punjab FC and Bengaluru FC, winning on penalties and will have their task cut out against a NorthEast side who have been clinical throughout the tournament. They got the better of Indian Army 2-0 and Shillong Lajong 3-0 in the quarterfinals and semi-finals respectively.

Mohun Bagan will have the backing of their loyal supporters and head coach Jose Molina talked about the home advantage for his team in tomorrow’s match.

“I think it’s really good to have home support but in the pitch it will be eleven players taking on eleven players. So it’s never an advantage to play in front of the home crowd. There will be pressure as the home side but the players are experienced enough to handle that,” Mohun Bagan star forward, Greg Stewart said.

“I feel a bit pressured to play in front of the home crowd. Because it is a do and die match. It’s going to be a tough match tomorrow against a very good NorthEast side,” Jose Molina was quoted in a release from Durand Cup as saying.

On the other hand, NorthEast Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali sounded excited to play in front of the Kolkata crowd, “It’s fantastic to play in front of such an amazing crowd in Kolkata. There is nothing to lose for us. We have played good football and have come here to give our best in front of such an amazing crowd, fantastic city and amazing people.”

Vishal Kaith has been in terrific form between the posts for the Mariners and will be once again key for them along with the star-studded attack line of Dimitri Petratos, Greg Stewart, Jason Cummings, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad and Manvir Singh.

NorthEast United’s defence led by their captain Michel Zabaco and Moroccan Hamza Regragui have let in just a solitary goal in the whole tournament.

Mohun Bagan have let in five goals in the two knockout matches and will look to rectify their mistakes against the solid attack line that consists of Jithin M.S, Nestor Albiach and Guillermo Fernandez who are constantly supplied balls from the midfield by the mercurial Moroccan, Mohammed Ali Bemammer. “NorthEast is a very good team. We have seen that throughout the tournament. They have good wingers. But we have full confidence in our boys and we will give our best in the pitch tomorrow”, commented Jose Molina about the opposition.

“We are here to give our one hundred percent and win the trophy, said NorthEast United Captain Michel Zabaco. They have are a very good team and have solid individual players but we will be playing to our game plan and come away with a win.” the Spanish defender added.

The finals promise to be an enthralling contest and at the end of 90 minutes or even penalties, one team will either be winning a record-breaking 18th Durand Cup title or the other team will be winning their first ever Durand Cup and according to the Highlanders Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali, “We have our weapons and they have theirs and it is going to be a terrific game and at the end of the match we will be congratulating the best team.”