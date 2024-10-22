Blinken in Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar death

By
Online Editor
-
Antony Blinken in Gaza
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a statement on Russian intelligence operations at the U.S. State Department on September 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. The United States is accusing Russian news outlets, including RT, of working hand-in-hand with the Russian government to aid in their intelligence and international financing operations around the world. Blinken said, RT actively carries out covert operations not only in the United States, but also in several other countries at the direction of intelligence officials reporting directly to the Kremlin. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel on Tuesday, the first stop of a wider Middle East tour aimed at reviving Gaza ceasefire talks and discussing the enclave’s future following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, but any breakthrough ahead of the looming U.S. election looks elusive.

The top U.S. diplomat’s latest trip – his eleventh to the region since Palestinian Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7 triggering the Gaza war – comes as the Israeli military has intensified its campaign in the Palestinian enclave as well as in Lebanon against Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia.

Blinken’s planned week-long trip, which will include a stop in Jordan on Wednesday and Doha, also comes as the region braces for Israel’s response to Iran’s Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

The retaliation could disrupt oil markets and risks igniting a full-blown war between the arch-enemies.
On Gaza, Blinken will focus discussions on how to end the war, plans for the enclave after the fighting ends and how to improve humanitarian assistance, said a senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Last week Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote to Israeli officials demanding concrete measures to address the worsening situation in Gaza, or face potential restrictions on U.S. military aid.
The official said that in his meetings with Israel and Arab countries Blinken will drill down on “day after” issues, particularly security, governance and reconstruction. Having detailed plans for each of these has been seen as prerequisites for achieving any lasting resolution to the conflict.
The secretary of state will also discuss with Israel and other countries how to secure a diplomatic resolution to the conflict with Hezbollah, and will continue Washington’s conversation with the Israelis about their expected response to Iran’s missile attack, said the official.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here