Blinken arrives in Beijing for high-stakes visit to China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday for two days of meetings with Chinese officials.

Blinken is the first top American diplomat to visit China in five years.

Blinken is the highest-ranking U.S. government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

US officials say the main goal of the talks is to stabilise a relationship that has become extremely tense.

During his stay through Monday, he is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping, seeking to establish open and durable communication channels to ensure the strategic rivalry between the two countries does not spiral into conflict.

There is an expectation Blinken’s visit will pave the way for more bilateral meetings in coming months, including possible trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. It could also set the stage for meetings between Xi and Biden at multilateral summits later in the year.

The war in Ukraine, trade disputes over advanced computer technologies, the fentanyl drug epidemic in the US and Chinese human rights conduct are all topics the Americans expect to be discussed.