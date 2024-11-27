Blessing CEO speaks on meeting RMD and Ayo Makun

Self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Nkiru Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has spoken about meeting veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, known as RMD and popular Nigerian comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, professionally known as Ayo Makun.

In an Instagram post, Blessing CEO shared a video of herself and the two actors at an undisclosed place.

The video, which seemed to be captured in Delta State, showed Blessing standing in a corner while AY and RMD recognised each other.

Sharing the clip, the controversial internet sensation expressed how she was honoured to sit with RMD and Ayo Makun. She was thankful to the state government for empowering the girl child.

Blessing CEO also disclosed that she was shy about meeting the two celebrities.

“Yesterday, I had the honor to sit with these honorable, prestigious gentleman Men . AY CEO and RMD CEO as part of the Judges of the Queen of Delta @33.

Thanks to the Delta state government for empowering the girl child . It was a successful and wonderful show and congratulations to the beautiful and intellectual Queens ..

In between I was so shy and trust met wonderful people and thank you Delta I had fun.

Will be back”

Auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, made a shocking revelation about his relationship with Blessing CEO.

Blessing shared a video of her and IVD partaking in the trending suspect challenge via her Instagram page.

In the clip, IVD revealed that though Blessing formed hard to get, he slept with her the first time he met her in her office. He further disclosed that the relationship expert loves coming back for his peek despite breaking up with her many times.