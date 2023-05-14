Blasphemy: Police spokesperson, Adejobi denies release of Deborah’s killers

The Nigeria Police’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has refuted claims of the release of the suspected killers of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education.

The second year Home Economics student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was set ablaze on May 12, 2022, by Islamic extremists over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

Deborah was set ablaze after she reportedly advised her classmates against posting religious content on their academic WhatsApp group.

A few days after the unfortunate incident that relatively set the country on fire, the Sokoto State Police Command announced the arrest of some suspects in connection to Deborah’s murder.

One year after the incident, Nigerians on social media have begun to demand the whereabouts of the suspects from the Nigeria Police Force.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Adejobi said the arrested suspects are currently being held in a correctional centre.

“They are in custody, Correctional Centre, under prosecution. PPRO Sokoto will address you. PRO Sokoto should come up with an update immediately. But I think some of you here should learn how to read news about incidences.”