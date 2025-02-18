BLACKOUT: UCH doctors begin indefinite strike

Members of the Association of Resident Doctors at University College Hospital in Ibadan have embarked on an indefinite strike, an official said on Monday.

The association’s General Secretary, Dr Uthman Adedeji, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan, Oyo State capital that the strike was due to a power outage in some of the hospital’s residential areas.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, reconnected UCH on Wednesday, after more than 100 days of power outage.

The association had earlier issued a communique that members would embark on an indefinite strike if electricity was not restored no later than 4 p.m. on Monday.

Adedeji said while electricity had been restored, only some parts of the residential quarters were reconnected.

He said, “Arising from the just-concluded Emergency General Meeting of ARD UCH which was convened to appraise the current situation, it was observed that a part of the residential quarters were reconnected.

“Some other parts were however left in darkness.

In the light of the prevailing circumstance, we are left with no other option than to embark on the earlier planned total and indefinite strike until all residential quarters are sorted (taken care of).

“We acknowledge the efforts of the UCH Management towards meeting our demand, but a lot needs to be done to guarantee uninterrupted service delivery.”

Adedeji assured all that the association would regularly review the current imbroglio infringing on the welfare of its members.

