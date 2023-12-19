Electricity blackouts have been reported in some parts of Nigeria following the shutdown of Egbin Power Station by the Transmission Company of Nigeria for maintenance.

The TCN in a statement on its Official X handle on Monday said the shutdown is part of efforts to fix a leaking gas pipeline.

The company said the shutdown of Egbin Power Station will mean a reduction of 676MW of bulk power generated into the nation’s grid for 72 hours.

“This is to notify the public that as of 11:13 hours on 18 December 2023, the Egbin Power generating station was shut down to allow the Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) to maintain a linking gas pipeline supplying gas.

“The station will be shut down three days from today(Monday).

“This means a reduction of 676MW of bulk power generated into the nation’s grid for three days and consequently the quantum of bulk power available to be delivered to distribution companies’ load centres”, the TCN statement reads.

Egbin Power Plant is Nigeria’s largest thermal generating station in Lagos, with an installed capacity of 1,320 MW to the country’s National grid.