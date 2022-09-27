Blac Chyna shows off breasts, butt while promoting OnlyFans

Blac Chyna is ready to bare it all.

The model showed off her assets in a NSFW Twitter post Monday that was so revealing it needed a warning.

In the short clip, Chyna, 34, posed in a pair of daisy dukes and a white tank top that covered only half of her bare breasts while promoting her OnlyFans account.

The mother of two wore a red and blue wig as she gave her fans a glimpse at her tattoos and curvy physique before twerking for the camera.

However, before fans could take a look at the sultry video, the social media platform warned about its “sensitive content.”

Chyna, who reportedly makes a majority of her income from the subscription based site, was met with mixed emotions after posting the shocking video.

While some of her fans praised the “pretty” preview, others called her to “lay down a good legacy” and stop “broadcasting” nudity on social media.

“Too much sauce🌶” one fan complimented the model on her famous figure.

“Times must be hard for you,” another follower quipped.

While one fan simply responded with a gif of Paris Hilton cringing.

Despite the fact that the former reality star is now choosing to show off her body online, she reached a settlement back in June with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, after claiming he posted nude photos and videos of her on social media without her consent in July 2017.

Chyna sued Kardashian, 35, after he shared private pictures of the model following the end of their wild relationship.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum shared graphic photos of what he claimed was Chyna’s vagina as well as a video of her with another man in bed.

While the former couple reached an agreement in the revenge porn case, Chyna was awarded no damages a month prior when she sued the Kardashian clan for defamation.

The model had sued Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, after claiming the famous family ruined her reputation and worked to cancel her and Rob’s reality show, “Rob & Chyna.”

Chyna shares a 9-year-old son King with ex-boyfriend Tyga and 5-year-old daughter Dream with Kardashian.