Blac Chyna selling her personal belongings ‘to make ends meet’

Blac Chyna — who now goes by her birth name, Angela White — is selling her personal belongings amid her custody battle with her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

White, 35, filed an income and expense declaration Monday in Los Angeles as part of the pair’s ongoing custody case involving their 10-year-old son, King.

In the documents, White told the court that she’s had to “resort” to hawking items such as her “clothing, purses and shoes” via the company The RealReal or to friends in order to “make ends meet.”

“This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales,” she explained, further claiming she’s made over $178,000 this year with the resales.

However, she said, “It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell.”

White — who retired from OnlyFans in March — went on to claim that her bills are piling up due to the duo’s court battle and is asking that Tyga pay her $125,000 to cover her legal and accounting fees.

The newly sober mother of two is fighting the rapper, 33, over legal and physical custody of King, alleging that he has been interfering with the 24 hours per week she is currently able to visit with her son.

White claimed that Tyga has been refusing to communicate with her directly or provide information about King, including his health records, where he lives and the location of his school.

However, sources told TMZ that the “Rob & Chyna” alum knows Tyga’s address and has an accessible line of communication with their child.

The source went on to claim that the musician — who dated White from 2011 to 2014 — has been paying for King’s private school tuition, medical bills and everyday living expenses.

In addition to money from Tyga, White is also seeking court orders to establish a consistent and regular schedule with King that his father can’t obstruct.

Their reps did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

White also shares a 6-year-old daughter named Dream with her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian. She is currently dating songwriter and rapper Derrick Milano.