Blac Chyna ‘ready to face’ Rob Kardashian in ‘nightmare’ court case after boxing match
Blac Chyna feels prepared to fight ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in court — especially after she dukes it out in a charity boxing match this weekend.
“She is ready to face Rob in court and just wants to get past this nightmare,” a source exclusively tells Page Six.
“But right now her focus is on her children and the fight to raise money for the animals.”
The 34-year-old mom of two is squaring off against Instagram model Alysia Magen at Damon Feldman’s Celebrity Boxing event at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on Saturday.
UFC champ Rashad Evans will play referee, while rapper Flavor Flav will serve as ring announcer. Chyna’s participation in the event will benefit the Pasadena Humane society. This, of course, won’t be her only public battle this month.
After losing a lengthy legal war with the Kardashian-Jenners over claims that the family used their influence to tarnish Chyna’s reputation and cancel a second season of “Rob & Chyna,” the former E! star will spar with just Rob, 35, in a new trial that has been scheduled to begin June 13.
Chyna has accused him of posting “revenge porn” of her on the internet following their 2017 split.
“She wanted to settle, but Rob has made things impossible. He continues to offer very little for what he has put her through,” the insider adds, addressing claims made this week by Rob and his legal team that Chyna backed out of a pre-discussed settlement.
“Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential,” Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, previously told us in a statement. “Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions.”
Despite her ongoing drama with Rob, Chyna tells Page Six that she has maintained a positive outlook thanks to her new love of boxing.
“I loved training for this so much that I have decided I’m not going to stop after this fight,” says the Lashed Cosmetics founder, who shares son King, 9, and daughter Dream, 5, with exes Tyga and Rob, respectively.
“I’ve seen my kids do some training and I’d like to do it as a family,” she continues. “We have little punching bags at home and they have their own little gloves. It’s so cute!”
Chyna says she hopes to inspire her children through her athletic endeavors.
“I want my kids to see my strength and build their own strength in their life,” she tells us. “I’m also just really excited about the fight on Saturday because I’m doing this for a charity that means a lot to me.”
Another bonus? Chyna says that clocking in sessions with boxing pro Tamara Frapasella — who memorably “beat” Kim Kardashian on a Season 4 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” — has helped her get in the “best shape” of her life.
More recently, Chyna has upped her training game with Frapasella’s husband, Justin Fortune — who notably trains boxing legend Manny Pacquiao — at his Fortune Gym in Hollywood, Calif.
In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, the “Doom” rapper looks like a total knockout as she flaunts her fit frame in a white tank top and matching shorts during practice with Fortune.
“I lost 11 pounds,” she enthuses. “I’m just a little smaller, but dynamite comes in small packages.”
‘Pray for me’ — Justin Bieber reveals he’s battling facial paralysis
Justin Bieber, the Canadian singer-songwriter, has revealed he is battling facial paralysis after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS).
RHS is a rare disorder that causes facial weakness or paralysis, and a rash on the outer ear.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, the 28-year-old musician shared a video showing how the disorder has affected his face.
He said his health condition informed his decision to postpone some shows from his Justice world tour.
Bieber also called on his fans to pray for him.
“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have a syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said.
“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.
“I’m gonna get better and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal.
“It’s just time and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all for a reason.”
He apologised to his fans over his decision to cancel his forthcoming shows, adding that the situation is “pretty serious.”
“So, for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down,” he added.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari cruise LA in Rolls Royce after lavish wedding
Newlyweds Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted Friday cruising the city of Los Angeles in a Rolls Royce the day after the pair tied the knot in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
New photos show the couple dressed casually as they ran errands in the luxe ride, stopping by the grocery store and a burger joint in Calabasas while grabbing the attention of passersby with a “Just Married” sign attached to the back of the ride, as well as a large floral arrangement sitting atop the trunk and smaller arrangements attached to the car doors.
Asghari, 28, wore a black t-shirt and red shorts as they hit the town, and while the “Stronger” singer, 40, did her best to dodge photographers, she can be seen peaking her head around an umbrella in certain shots.
The couple welcomed several celebrity friends to their Thursday nuptials, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who designed the “Toxic” singer’s chic wedding gown.
While the pair seemed pretty relaxed after saying “I Do,” Spears has revealed that she had a panic attack shortly before walking down the aisle.
“I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me…WE’RE GETTING MARRIED
!!!” she continued. “I had a panic attack and then got it together “
It was a festive day for the couple, but it wasn’t without its troubles, as Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, attempted to crash the wedding and was subsequently arrested and charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery.
Spears and Asghari were granted a restraining order against him on Friday.
Britney Spears marries fiancé Sam Asghari in fairy-tale wedding
Britney Spears finally got her happily ever after.
The pop star married her fiancé, Sam Asghari, Thursday night in the backyard of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
The star-studded guest list included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace, the latter of whom designed Spears’ dress for her fairy-tale wedding.
The bride’s attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, and backup dancers from her Las Vegas residency, “Piece of Me,” were also in attendance.
However, Spears’ estranged parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were not there — nor were her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.
Her brother, Bryan Spears, was the only immediate family member on hand.
The big day started out chaotically, as the “Womanizer” singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested outside her home early Thursday afternoon after attempting to crash the wedding.
A source told Page Six exclusively that Spears was “shaken” by the incident but refused to let it “get her down.” Rosengart, meanwhile, told us that he was “working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating.
After the actor proposed, the former Mouseketeer quickly got to work on drafting a prenuptial agreement with the help of a family law attorney, according to documents obtained by Page Six at the time.
Spears said during an impassioned court speech in June 2021 that she had wanted to tie the knot and have a child with Asghari sooner but was not allowed due to her restrictive conservatorship, which controlled her personal life and money from February 2008 until its termination in November 2021.
“I have an [IUD] in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby, and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told a Los Angeles judge at the time. “I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied, and I feel left out and alone.”
Following the dissolution of the 13-year legal arrangement, the “Toxic” singer and Asghari announced in April that she was pregnant. She suffered a miscarriage in May, but the couple have vowed to “continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”
Spears met Asghari in October 2016 when the chiseled personal trainer played her love interest in her “Slumber Party” music video.
They started dating soon after, with the Grammy winner making their relationship Instagram-official in January 2017.
Spears and Asghari made several public appearances together in the years that followed, including at the GLAAD Media Awards in April 2018 and the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” premiere in July 2019.
“Sam has been a huge support for Britney,” a source told Page Six in June 2021. “He helps boost her confidence.”
The “Crossroads” actress was previously married to Alexander, a childhood friend from Louisiana, for an infamous 55 hours in January 2004 and backup dancer-turned-DJ Kevin Federline, who is the father of her sons, from October 2004 to July 2007.
