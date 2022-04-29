CELEBRITIES
Blac Chyna is denied the chance to redo her testimony in Kardashian-Jenner case
Blac Chyna won’t be taking to the stand again in her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family after the judge denied her request.
The model, 33, had wanted to redo her testimony after saying she had felt triggered by the family’s lawyer, Michael Rhodes, showing her old naked images in court while asking about the revenge porn pics Rob Kardashian posted to social media.
Chyna claims that her testimony was derailed from that moment on.
However, the judge wasn’t keen to grant her request and now the trial is in its final stages.
The jurors were given their instructions before breaking for lunch, after which closing arguments will be heard and the jury will begin deliberations.
It’s been an explosive trial throughout as the two parties face off.
When on the stand, Chyna broke down over the leaked images.
During the fourth day of the case, the Kardashian-Jenner family lawyer cross-examined Chyna – real name Angela White – and questioned whether the star filed the restraining order in order to gain publicity.
“Did you publicly announce you were coming to court to file a restraining order?” Rhodes put to Chyna in the Los Angeles courtroom.
“Was the press release done with your approval? … Did you not go on GMA [Good Morning America] the next day?”
Tearfully, the star replied: “My pictures were blasted to the entire world. Rob posted nudes of me on the internet. So I’m just supposed to allow Rob post this on the internet … that’s OK, right?”
The incident saw Rob, 35, banned for the social media platform and following his ban, he then took to Twitter to reshare the images.
Thursday saw Rob take to the stand and claim he didn’t love his ex, despite getting engaged and having a child together; the pair share five-year-old daughter Dream.
Rob testified that when he proposed, he didn’t love Chyna, saying: “It wasn’t real love. I had a baby with this girl.”
He did say though, when talking about his daughter with Chyna, that it wasn’t a mistake and she wasn’t born out of spite.
He later recalled how Chyna had also disrespected his family on a large number of occasions, telling the court: “There were 100 different times she was disrespectful towards my family,” adding: “She tried to threaten my little sister Kylie.”
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shows off stunning figure in racy snaps
Madonna’s eldest daughter Lourdes Leon showed off her stunning figure as she posted a series of raunchy snaps to Instagram on Thursday.
The model, 25, donned a Mademe bright yellow top – and little else – in the steamy pics.
The trio of images showed the star wearing the t-shirt and a tiny pair of side-tie knickers with matching knee socks.
In the first shot, she showed off her bright pink cast full of the usual graffiti from pals as she rested her head on her hand and gazed away from the camera.
Next up saw her send a stare directly down the lens of the camera as she perched on her work desk wearing her black-and-white knee-high socks and dangled one leg over the edge.
And finally, in her raciest snap, Lourdes showed off her toned abs as she took a selfie in her mirror. She took the photo in front of the mirror which bore the words “Exotic Princess”.
In the revealing image, the model showed a bit of chest as she cheekily covered her breast with the hand which had pulled up her tee.
The photos were part of a series for iconic New York streetwear label MadeMe, which was created by Erin Magee.
Fans were sure to have been stunned at the uploads, but as is usually the case the star decided against letting her 300k followers comment as she disabled the capability.
It’s her latest modelling campaign as she continues to make waves in the industry. She has previously modelled for huge brands such as Calvin Klein, Burberry and Savage x Fenty.
She’s the daughter of 63-year-old Madonna and Carlos Leon, 55.
The pair were rumoured to be engaged, but split three years together.
Madonna’s latest relationship is also said to have turned sour this week after she split from her toyboy boyfriend.
Rob Kardashian claims he didn’t love Blac Chyna as he gives testimony in court case
Rob Kardashian took to the stand to testify against Blac Chyna in her court battle against members of his family and he made a series of stunning revelations.
The model, 33, and mother to Rob’s five-year-old daughter Dream, is suing the Kardashian-Jenner family for “millions” after claiming they played a role in E! cancelling her Rob & Chyna reality series.
Wednesday saw Rob, 35, take to the stand in a navy shirt and black trousers as he reportedly cut a nervous figure.
He revealed how he had originally started talking to his now-ex on Instagram when he left college.
He claimed he thought she was the one for him after she accepted him through his “lowest point” in 2016 and explained how they’d talk for hours each night at the start.
However, he said she went on to beat him on a number of occasions throughout their relationship.
He testified that when he proposed, he didn’t love Chyna, saying: “It wasn’t real love. I had a baby with this girl.”
When talking about his daughter with Chyna, he revealed it wasn’t a mistake and she wasn’t born out of spite, but continued to claim there was no real love throughout the pair’s relationship.
Rob later recalled how Chyna had also disrespected his family on a large number of occasions.
He told the court: “There were 100 different times she was disrespectful towards my family,” adding: “She tried to threaten my little sister Kylie.”
And when asked about the 2016 fight between himself and Chyna, he claimed that was “just one instance of a domestic dispute”.
He said he originally believed the dispute was just a playful act but things quickly turned when a gun was pulled on him.
He continued: “You don’t point a gun at your fiancé’s head, I don’t think it was playful at that point.”
Rob claimed he believed the model had been drinking and taking cocaine at the time of the incident and went on to allege she grabbed a metal pole and hit him with it.
The claim was also discussed earlier in the day when Kris Jenner’s partner Corey Gamble took to the stand.
In his testimony, Gamble claimed Chyna had launched an attack on Rob and threw a chair at his car.
The 41-year-old was asked by the Kardashian-Jenner attorney whether Chyna “beat the s*** out of Rob,” to which Gamble replied: “Yes.”
The case continues.
Tom Parker’s widow shares heartbreaking message a week after funeral
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey has shared a heartbreaking message a week after The Wanted star’s funeral.
The mum-of-two took to Instagram to share an emotional poem about grief as she struggles to come to terms with her loss.
Singer Tom was just 33 when he died in March after a long battle with terminal brain cancer.
Sharing the heartfelt poem on her Instagram stories, Kelsey said: “Grief may feel like the dying of the soul while the body still lives, but you are alive my friend.
“And they are not, nor do they want you to be with them just yet. They very much want you to live.”
The poem continued: “Do not fear the grief you feel, it’s just love thrashing around, looking for somewhere to go. So give it somewhere to go.”
At the end of the post, it said the poem was called ‘I Wish I Knew’ by Donna Ashworth.
Kelsey shared the post seven days after attending her husband’s funeral on April 20.
The service was held at the St Francis of Assisi Church in Petts Wood, south east London.
Fans were invited to line the streets and welcomed outside the church as the service was played out on screens.
Tom’s The Wanted bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes and Jay McGuiness were the pallbearers.
His poignant funeral song was reportedly Live Forever by Oasis, which was said to be playing as he died surrounded by friends and family.
In a pre-recorded eulogy at the service which left the congregation in tears, Kelsey called Tom her “soulmate” and said he had “taught their children how to be brave”.
She added the boy band star would still be alive today “if love alone could have saved him”.
She said: “You’ve shown our children how to be brave, courageous and strong.
“Even in our darkest days, we tried to stay positive. Positive Parker’s forever.
“[The children] will always know how much you loved them. And let’s be honest, they now have the best guardian angel looking over them through life and so have I. We will carry on your legacy forever.
“I just want to thank Noreen and Nigel (Tom’s parents) for raising the man I fell in love with and bringing him into the world because he is my world.
‘Soulmates … that is what we are. You were my best friend, but more.”
Kelsey continued: “You are the one person in the world who knows me best and who I know better than anyone.
“You are the one who accepted me and believed in me before anyone else did.
“And we truly lived a 1,000 years in 13 years.
"And we truly lived a 1,000 years in 13 years.

"We have had a lifetime together and I will carry you, my soulmate, with me until we meet again.
“Our souls are endless. I can still feel you with me now,” said the mum.
In her final parting, Kelsey told her husband: “Remember I love you one more than you can ever say. You will always be my angel Tommy boy in the sky. If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. I love you, babe, from your babe.”
After her eulogy Kelsey kissed her husband’s coffin goodbye and laid a single white flower on top.
