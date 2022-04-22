Blac Chyna cries in court over ‘revenge porn’ pics Rob Kardashian once posted

Black Chyna broke down in tears in court on Thursday morning, as she recalled the time ex Rob Kardashian shared explicit photos of her body on social media.

The mum-of-two, 33, filed a revenge porn restraining order against her ex-fiancé and father of her five-year-old daughter Dream in July 2017.

Rob’s mother Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner appeared in court on Monday, after having a $100million lawsuit filed against them by Blac Chyna for defamation and other allegations.

During the fourth day of the case, the Kardashian-Jenner family lawyer Michael Rhodes cross-examined Chyna – real name Angela White – and questioned whether the star filed the restraining order in order to gain publicity.

“Did you publicly announce you were coming to court to file a restraining order?” Rhodes put to Chyna in the Los Angeles courtroom.

“Was the press release done with your approval? … Did you not go on GMA [Good Morning America] the next day?”

Tearfully, the star replied: “My pictures were blasted to the entire world. Rob posted nudes of me on the internet. So I’m just supposed to allow Rob post this on the internet … that’s OK, right?”

Rob, now 35, was banned from Instagram after he posted multiple naked photos and videos of his former partner in July 2017.

Following his account being suspended, the dad-of-one shared the explicit images on his Twitter account.

Speaking at the time, Chyna’s then-lawyer Lisa Bloom said: “Revenge porn is a crime, almost always designed to humiliate a woman.”

Rob is still banned from having a personal Instagram account, but a verified page, robkardashianofficial, currently has over 2million followers.

“Robert Kardashian does not post to this account. Account is run by Jenner Communications,” the bio of the account reads.

Chyna is currently battling it out against Rob’s famous family as she claimed the group were responsible for her show Rob & Chyna getting cancelled.

The KUWTK spinoff, named Rob and Chyna, ran for one season before it got axed by the US E! network.

However, Rob’s lawyer claimed that the couple’s split led to the show’s cancellation.

The court case will determine if Chyna has reasonable cause to receive a payout for the missed opportunity of a season two of her reality show.

The Kardashians have denied all the claims Chyna has made.

On Monday night – after the first day of court – Chyna’s mother took to Instagram Live to claim the Kardashian-Jenner family “looked dead” and compare matriarch Kris to a character from the horror movie Saw.

“Kris old, decrepit shorty look like… y’all seen that motherf***ing thing that be on the tricycle, Saw? The little man on the tricycle on the movie Saw? She looked…. it look like they dead,” Tokyo Toni declared during her Instagram Live.

Tokyo’s rant was addressed in court on Tuesday morning, with the judge ruling Tokyo is no longer welcome in the courtroom.