BUSINESS
Bitcoin falls below $40,000 for the first time in almost a month as investors assess global macro risks
The price of Bitcoin stumbled on Monday as investors assessed the risks from rising rates and the potential for more tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Bitcoin last fell 7% to $40,009.78, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it fell to $39,785.68, falling below the key $40,000 support level for the first time since Mar. 16.
The decline came after the 10-year Treasury yield hit a three-year high of 2.78% Monday. Riskier assets tend to fall when yields rise. On Monday the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by more than 1%. Though bitcoin should trade independently of the stock market, a correlation between the two has been particularly high in recent months.
“Bitcoin and traditional markets have continued to respond negatively to expectations that the U.S. Fed will tighten its monetary policy to fight inflation, and Tuesday’s CPI release seems to be weighing heavily,” said Riyad Carey, a research analyst at Kaiko. “Globally, the continuing war in Ukraine and increasing shutdowns in China are dragging on markets.”
Carey also noted the market reaction to Terraform Labs buying bitcoin in troves for its stablecoin reserves – it holds about 40,000 bitcoin after buying $175 million worth over the weekend – has “largely played out.” Two weeks ago bitcoin climbed over the $48,000 level, turning positive for the year, as the group behind the Terra stablecoin stepped up its bitcoin buying.
Tokens across the crypto market were lower as well. Ether declined by about 9% along with other platform networks, according to Coin Metrics. Algorand’s ALGO lost more than 9%. Solana’s SOL and Cardano’s ADA were each down by 11%.
BUSINESS
US stock futures inch higher ahead of big inflation report
U.S. stock futures inched higher in overnight trading as investors braced for a key inflation report Tuesday.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose marginally higher.
The overnight moves come as investors await the release of March’s highly anticipated consumer price index on Tuesday. The data is expected to show an 8.4% annual increase in prices — the highest level since December 1981 — according to economists polled by Dow Jones, with rising food costs, rents and energy prices expected as the main contributors to the spike.
“I think by the summer we’ll probably see the CPI inflation rate peaking and then the consumption deflator is going to peak somewhere between 6 and 7% and then come down to maybe 3 to 4% by the second half of the year going into next year,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research told CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime” on Monday.
During regular trading on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 413.04 points, or 1.19%, to 34,308.08, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.69% to 4,412.53. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 2.18% to 13,411.96.
All 11 sectors ended the day in the red, with technology facing the brunt of the losses as investors continued to search for stability. Microsoft fell nearly 4%, while semiconductor Nvidia dropped more than 5%.
Energy companies including ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum also fell as oil prices declined on fears that lockdowns in China could hit demand. Oil prices have fluctuated in recent weeks amid the war in Ukraine, and WTI settled down 4.04% to $94.29 on Monday while Brent fell 4.18% to $98.48.
Meanwhile, shares of AT&T rose more than 7% after closing its WarnerMedia spinoff. Airline stocks including Delta Air Lines and Southwest also ended the day in the positive.
The 10-year Treasury yield topped 2.79%, its highest level since January 2019.
Along with March CPI, investors are awaiting the start of earnings season set to kick off Wednesday with JPMorgan and Delta Air Lines, followed by several big banks on Thursday.
BUSINESS
Twitter’s top shareholder Elon Musk decides not to join board of directors
Parag Agrawal, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter, says Elon Musk has decided against joining the board of the micro-blogging platform.
Agrawal said after the company announced that the billionaire founder of Tesla would be coming on as a board member, he changed his mind.
He said Musk’s membership of the board was meant to take effect on Saturday, March 9.
“Elon Musk has decided not to join our board. Here’s what I can share about what happened,” he wrote in a note shared on his Twitter page.
“The board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly.
“We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat.
“We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared the same morning that he will no longer be joining the board.
“I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”
In the note, which Agrawal said was originally shared with the company, he warned staff that there will be “distractions ahead but our goals and priorities remain unchanged”.
“The decisions we make and how we execute are in our hands, no one else’s. Let’s tune out the noise, and stay focused on the work and what we’re building,” he added.
With a 9.2 percent stake, Musk is the top shareholder of the microblogging site.
BUSINESS
Chinese stocks lead losses in Asia after data shows China producer inflation surging
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed Monday morning as investors reacted to Chinese inflation data for March.
Chinese stocks led losses regionally following the data release, with the Shanghai composite down 1.19% while the Shenzhen component shed 2.158%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 2.21%. Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio plunged more than 7% after the firm announced a suspension in production due to disruptions at its supply chain partners as a result of Covid.
China’s producer inflation for March was higher than expected. The producer price index surged 8.3% as compared with a year ago, official data showed Monday, above expectations for a 7.9% increase in a Reuters poll.
Chinese consumer inflation also rose more than expected in March, with the consumer price index climbing 1.5% year-on-year. That was above expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2% increase.
The data release comes as mainland China is fighting to control its worst wave of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
“I think the more notable fact is the big gap between CPI and PPI, and that indicates that pricing power amongst most companies in China is weak and they’re taking a hit on margins,” Ramiz Chelat, portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Monday.
“Given the infectiousness of omicron, we could see more localized lockdowns being a recurring theme,” he said. “We think you need to be very selective in China, look for companies that can deliver in a growth-challenged environment.”
Elsewhere, the Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.55% while the Topix index shed 0.48%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.26%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 bucked the overall trend regionally as it climbed 0.14%.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 1.09% lower.
Oil falls 2%
Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 2.31% to $100.41 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 2.36% to $95.94 per barrel.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 99.849 after recently crossing the 100 level.
The Japanese yen traded at 124.76 per dollar, weaker as compared to levels below 123.2 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7427 following last week’s drop from above $0.763.
