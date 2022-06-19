BUSINESS
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $17,800 as sell-off accelerates — here’s what happened
Bitcoin plunged to about $17,749 and ether fell to about $897 at around 4:15 E.T. on Saturday afternoon, as the sell-off in the crypto market accelerates. The world’s two most popular cryptocurrencies are down more than 35% in the past week, as both breach symbolic price barriers.
Bitcoin bounced back to around $18,955 and ether was trading at about $995 just after 8 p.m. ET.
The carnage in the crypto market is partly caused by pressure from macroeconomic forces, including spiraling inflation and a succession of Fed rate hikes. We have also seen these blue chip cryptos track equities lower. It doesn’t help that crypto firms are laying off large swaths of employees, and some of the most popular names in the industry are facing solvency meltdowns.
Bitcoin peaked at $68,789.63 in November. Ether peaked at $4,891.70 that same month. Bitcoin last traded this low around December 2020.
Here’s how we got here.
The week started with crypto prices plummeting, and bitcoin falling as much as 17% at one point in the day. It seemed like the crypto winter was here.
In the chaos, Celsius, a major crypto staking and lending firm, shocked the market when it announced that all withdrawals, swaps and transfers between accounts have been paused due to “extreme market conditions.” In a memo addressed to the Celsius Community, the platform also said the move was designed to “stabilize liquidity and operations.”
Celsius effectively locked up its $12 billion in crypto assets under management, raising concerns about the platform’s solvency. The news rippled across the crypto industry, reminding some of what happened in May, when a failed U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin project lost $60 billion in value and dragged the wider crypto industry down with it.
Celsius was known for offering users a yield of up to 18.63% on their deposits. It’s like a product a bank would offer, except with none of the regulatory safeguards.
Those crazy high yields were what eventually came under scrutiny.
“This risk certainly seems like it’s just the beginning,” said John Todaro, Needham’s vice president of crypto assets and blockchain research.
“What I would say is on the decentralized side — a lot of these DeFi protocols, a lot of those positions are over collateralized, so you shouldn’t quite see the underfunding situation that could happen with centralized borrowers and lenders. But that being said, you could still see a lot of liquidations with that collateral being sold off on DeFi protocols,” continued Todaro.
Tuesday
Crypto markets appeared to stabilize on Tuesday, with bitcoin hovering at around $22,000 and ether at around $1,100.
Investors were assessing the fallout of Celsius, and meanwhile, another crypto firm joined a growing list of companies cutting staff to try to shore up profits.
Coinbase announced it was laying off nearly a fifth of its workforce due to crypto volatility. The company had previously cut spending and even rescinded job offers in the hopes of stabilizing its business.
“We had the recent inflation report that came out that I think surprised many folks,” explained President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi.
“We’ve had Jamie Dimon and others talk about an upcoming economic hurricane and so given what’s happening in the economy, it feels like the most prudent thing to do right now,” continued Choi.
Crypto companies across the board are looking for ways to cut costs, as investors rotate out of the riskiest assets, pulling down trading volumes.
Crypto.com recently announced a staff reduction of 260 people, as did Gemini, which said it would lay off 10% of its workforce — a first for the U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange and custodian.
Wednesday
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor appeared on CNBC Wednesday morning to discuss concerns around his firm, which has made a $4 billion bet on bitcoin. Saylor has said the company doubles as the first and only bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund in the U.S., so investing in MicroStrategy is the closest you’ll get to a bitcoin spot ETF.
MicroStrategy has used company debt to purchase bitcoin, and in March, Saylor decided to take another step toward normalizing bitcoin-backed finance when he borrowed $205 million using his bitcoin as collateral — to then buy more of the cryptocurrency.
“We have $5 billion in collateral. We borrowed $200 million. So I’m not telling people to go out and take a highly leveraged loan. What I am doing, I think, is doing my best to lead the way and to normalize the bitcoin-backed financing industry,” said Saylor, who added that publicly traded crypto miner Marathon Digital also took out a credit line with Silvergate Bank.
As bitcoin prices tanked this week, investors worried the company would be asked to put up more collateral for its loan, but Saylor said the fears were overblown.
“The margin call is much ado about nothing,” Saylor told CNBC earlier this week. “It’s just made me Twitter famous, so I appreciate that…We feel like we have a fortress balance sheet, we’re comfortable, and the margin loan is well managed.”
Then on Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point in its most aggressive hike since 1994. The Fed said the move was made in an effort to curb sky-high inflation.
Crypto prices initially rallied on the news as investors hoped we could avoid a recession, but that rally was short-lived.
Thursday
We were back in the red on Thursday. Bitcoin fell to around $20,000, to prices it hadn’t seen since the end of 2020.
The losses were closely tied to a sell-off on Wall Street, in which the Dow fell 700 points to its lowest level in more than a year.
It appears that investors can’t shake the fears of recession, and some say it could take time for cryptocurrencies to recover from the sell-off in riskier assets.
“I think that we’re in a long drawdown period here,” Jill Gunter, Espresso Systems co-founder & chief strategy officer, told CNBC’s Squawk on the Street.
“I think that we’ve taken the elevator down, and I think that we, as an industry, are going to have to take the stairs back up and climb out by building real utility,” she said.
Gunter said that, in many ways, what we’re seeing is a “healthy washout.”
“One doesn’t want to, as a builder, as an investor for the long-term… be in a market where it’s being driven by just short-term price action, by speculation, as, let’s be honest, the crypto market has been largely over the last couple of years,” continued Gunter.
Friday into Saturday
Carnage in the crypto markets shows no signs of slowing down, as bitcoin and ether continue their sell-off at a rapid clip on Saturday afternoon.
This comes as crypto hedge funds and businesses face growing questions about insolvency.
“We had financial instability because of this opaque leverage, you just couldn’t tell where all these risks were building up,” Paxos CEO & Co-Founder Charles Cascarilla told CNBC.
“In some ways, this is just an age old story. You’re borrowing short and lending long. And I think it’s really unfortunate that people lost money, and I think it will, in some ways, set back the space, because you will lose some early adopters or some of the people who just came in new to the space,” continued Cascarilla.
But Cascarilla also says that investors are still looking for quality crypto investments.
“The fundamental technology here and the adoption curve that we see, the institutions that are coming in, how you can get your financial system to operate at the speed of the internet, those are things that need to happen,” he said.
Here’s what Elon Musk just told Twitter employees
Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees on Thursday ahead of his $44 billion acquisition of the company.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy the company earlier this year, but has since expressed what seems to be hesitation about the deal, alleging that Twitter has not accurately disclosed the number of fake or spam accounts on the service.
Here are some of the answers to employee questions, according to a person watching a video call where Musk spoke.
15 HOURS AGO
Meeting has ended and employees are worried about layoffs
The all-hands meeting concluded around 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
According to a source, the majority of the reactions on Twitter’s Slack messaging board were negative in nature.
Employees expressed that many of their worries about layoffs, remote work, a reduced focus on content moderation and inclusion and diversity measures were confirmed.
Employees also sent memes about how to brand themselves as exceptional, according to the source, an apparent reference to Musk’s note that exceptional employees could likely continue to work remotely and would not have to fear layoffs.
—Lauren Feiner
15 HOURS AGO
Musk wants Twitter to reach 1 billion daily active users
Success at Twitter would look like a significant increase in daily active users, potentially topping 1 billion, Musk said, according to a source.
Twitter said in its Q1 2022 earnings that it had 229 million monthly daily active users.
Musk’s definition of success would also include whether Twitter is helping further civilization and consciousness, he said.
—Lauren Feiner
15 HOURS AGO
Musk diverts into discussion of aliens
Musk briefly diverted the conversation into a discussion about aliens and human consciousness.
He said he hasn’t seen actual evidence of aliens, according to a source.
—Lauren Feiner
15 HOURS AGO
Musk says he doesn’t care about being CEO
Musk doesn’t care about being CEO at Twitter, he said, according to a source.
He said he cares about driving the product in a particular direction, but isn’t too hung up on titles.
—Lauren Feiner
15 HOURS AGO
Users should be allowed to say what they want on Twitter, Musk says
When it comes to legal but potentially harmful speech, Musk told Twitter employees, that people should be allowed to say what they want.
But that’s different from Twitter promoting that speech, Musk said, according to the source.
Users have the right to filter out content they don’t want to see, he added. Musk said the standard is much more than not offending people, it’s that they are entertained and informed.
Musk reiterated a sentiment he made online earlier that if 10% of the far left and far right are upset, Twitter is doing the right thing.
Addressing the topic of inclusion and diversity, Musk said the most inclusive thing to do would be to get all humans on Twitter.
He said he believes in strict meritocracy.
—Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Musk addresses question of possible layoffs at Twitter: The company needs to get healthy
Musk said layoffs at Twitter will depend on its financial situation.
“It depends. The company does need to get healthy,” Musk said, according to the source. “Right now the costs exceed the revenue”
Musk said there has to be some rationalization of headcount or else Twitter won’t be able to grow.
“Anyone who is a signification contributor has nothing to worry about,” he said.
—Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Musk has a strong bias toward in-person work
Musk, who recently told his employees at Tesla to come back to work in their offices 40 hours a week or resign, seemed to draw a distinction between working remotely at the car company and at Twitter.
“Tesla makes cars, and you can’t make cars remotely,” Musk said, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Musk did not detail what his policy on remote would look like for Twitter employees and said if someone is exceptional at their job, remote work is fine, according to the source.
But, Musk said his “bias is strongly towards working in person.”
—Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Musk on how he can build trust with Twitter employees
“If someone is getting useful things done, that’s great. If they’re not then I’m like why are they at the company.”
— Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Elon Musk on free speech
Elon on free speech (paraphrased): People should be allowed to say anything they want, but that doesn’t mean Twitter should promote it.
— Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Musk asked why he loves Twitter
Elon when asked why Twitter: “I love Twitter”, “I learn a lot from what I learn on Twitter.” It’s a “great way to get a message out”, “some people use their hair to express themselves, I use Twitter”
— Lauren Feiner
16 HOURS AGO
Employees are asking questions
Employees submitted questions s they are most interested in – no promise they will answer but highest ranked in categories of workplace policies (i.e. remote work), free speech, Elon’s suggested product improvements and relationship with employees — Lauren Feiner
European markets climb to end tumultuous week
European markets were higher on Friday, but remained on course for a bruising week as global stocks reacted to policy tightening from major central banks.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.8% in early trade after an uncertain open, with travel and leisure stocks gaining 1.8% while oil and gas stocks fell 0.5%.
In terms of individual share price movement, Finland’s Nokian Tyres climbed more than 7.5% after raising its net sales guidance for 2022.
The European blue chip index closed Thursday’s session down 2.5% amid a global stock sell-off, as aggressive interest rate hikes enacted by central banks to rein in surging inflation fueled fears of a recession. Shares across the continent are down more than 4% on the week.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points, its largest hike since 1994, before the Swiss National Bank surprised markets with its first hike since 2007 and the Bank of England implemented its fifth rate rise in a row.
The European Central Bank announced following an emergency meeting on Wednesday that it plans to create a new tool to tackle the risk of euro zone fragmentation, a move aimed at assuaging fears of a fresh debt crisis for the common currency bloc.
Stateside, the S&P 500 is poised for its worst week since March 2020 after several key pieces of economic data fell short of forecasts this week, ranging from May retail sales to housing starts, compounding the Fed-induced recession fears.
Stock futures rose in early premarket trade on Friday as Wall Street looks to arrest the slide.
Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight, with Japan leading losses among the region’s major markets. The Bank of Japan on Friday decided to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy stance, diverging substantially from its global peers.
On the data front in Europe, final euro zone inflation readings for May are due on Friday morning.
Cosmetics giant Revlon files for bankruptcy
Cosmetics maker Revlon Inc has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling to compete with online-focused upstart brands in recent years.
On Wednesday the nail polish and lipstick maker owned by billionaire Ron Perelman listed assets and liabilities between $1bn and $10bn, according to a filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
Chapter 11 filings allow a company to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors.
The bankruptcy filing comes days after the Wall Street Journal reported Revlon had begun talks with lenders ahead of looming maturities of debt to avoid bankruptcy.
Revlon’s sales have struggled amid supply bottlenecks and a failure to swiftly switch to in-demand skincare, losing shelf space in US stores to startups backed by celebrities such as Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
The 90-year-old company got its start selling nail polish in the throes of the Great Depression, and later added coordinated lipsticks to its collection. By 1955, the brand was international.
Perelman’s holding company, MacAndrews & Forbes Inc, took control of Revlon in an acrimonious takeover in 1985, funding the deal with junk debt raised by Michael Milken. MacAndrews & Forbes at one point sued Revlon over the company’s acceptance of a lower offer from Forstmann Little & Co, resulting in a landmark Delaware court decision on the fiduciary duties of board members, sometimes dubbed the “Revlon Rule.”
The company’s debt load proved burdensome, especially after it sold more than $2bn of loans and bonds to fund its acquisition of Elizabeth Arden in 2016. It also owns brands including Cutex and Almay, and markets in more than 150 countries.
Revlon narrowly staved off multiple previous defaults by cutting deals with creditors to rework its obligations out of court.
