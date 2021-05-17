Bishop Oyedepo reveals his ‘Plan B’ if Nigeria is engulfed in crisis

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide , David Oyedepo has revealed his Plan B if ever Nigeria is engulfed in crisis.

The man of God said his Plan B is not to leave Nigeria if the nation is engulfed in crisis.

Oyedepo said he will be last person to leave If there is crisis in the country.

The clergyman, who spoke on Sunday during his church ‘Covenant Day Of Favour’ , however admitted that escape route is important because the crises rocking the country could degenerate into a civil war.

Oyedepo views run contrary on the ones expressed by his fellow clergyman, Pastor Paul Adefarasin , Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Lagos

Adefarasin had in a viral video advised his church members to plan their exit from Nigeria due to the worrisome trend of insecurity.

In the sermon, Adefarasin told his members that his family has an alternative plan for Nigeria.