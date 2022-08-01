Bishop David Oyedepo reveals what he told his children concerning leaving inheritance for them

The President, Living Faith Church (a.k.a Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed what he told his children concerning leaving inheritance for them and what they must do.

Oyedepo made the revelation on Sunday, July 31, 2022 during his church’s Covenant Day of All Round Rest at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State.

He said he has told all his children that their inheritance is Matthew 6:33 and that whatever they desire is in there.

Oyedepo said:” I told our children that I have given them their inheritance. Matthew 6:33 is your inheritance.

“My spiritual, my biological children, my will is not what you are looking for, it is not kept away somewhere. If you need anything go to Matthew and collect it. That is where your inheritance is. Whether land, vehicle, anything is inside that place.

” The code is 76633. I caught it in 1976 and it is in Matthew 6:33. I give it to all of you, go and use it. It is your free gift from God.

“I brought no dime into ministry, He said to me “carry no purse, not script, I can’t be depending on your small kobo to run the assignment I give to you.

” I pray that poverty will be as far from you as the East is from the West. Start from where you are. Be faithful in your tithing of #10, it will soon become a million.