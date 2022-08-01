NEWS
Bishop David Oyedepo reveals what he told his children concerning leaving inheritance for them
The President, Living Faith Church (a.k.a Winners’ Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo has revealed what he told his children concerning leaving inheritance for them and what they must do.
Oyedepo made the revelation on Sunday, July 31, 2022 during his church’s Covenant Day of All Round Rest at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State.
He said he has told all his children that their inheritance is Matthew 6:33 and that whatever they desire is in there.
Oyedepo said:” I told our children that I have given them their inheritance. Matthew 6:33 is your inheritance.
“My spiritual, my biological children, my will is not what you are looking for, it is not kept away somewhere. If you need anything go to Matthew and collect it. That is where your inheritance is. Whether land, vehicle, anything is inside that place.
” The code is 76633. I caught it in 1976 and it is in Matthew 6:33. I give it to all of you, go and use it. It is your free gift from God.
“I brought no dime into ministry, He said to me “carry no purse, not script, I can’t be depending on your small kobo to run the assignment I give to you.
” I pray that poverty will be as far from you as the East is from the West. Start from where you are. Be faithful in your tithing of #10, it will soon become a million.
NEWS
U.S. kills Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in drone strike
The United States killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a drone strike over the weekend, two people briefed on the operation have revealed.
In a statement to reporters, a senior administration official said “over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties.”
One of the people briefed on the operation said the strike in Kabul was led by the CIA.
President Joe Biden plans to give a speech about “on a successful counterterrorism mission” at 7:30 p.m.
Al-Zawahiri, a physician and founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad before ascending to the top spot in the al-Qaeda network, was one of the main architects behind the devastating Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
He was previously indicted by the U.S. government for his alleged role in the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.
The State Department had previously offered a reward of up to $25 million for information leading to his apprehension.
Sunday’s drone strike is the first known CIA counterterrorism operation since Kabul fell to the Taliban last year.
Al-Qaeda, the group that planned and carried out the devastating terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon,
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
NEWS
Late Sanwo’s aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu for burial August 10
The family of late Omotayo Sanyaolu, the Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has released the burial arrangements of the deceased.
Late Sanyaolu, who died in a lone auto crash in the Maryland area of the state during the early hours of Friday, July 29 around Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja, will be interred on August 10.
Funeral arrangements for the burial of the deceased are slated as follows:
On Tuesday, August 9, between 4pm–8pm, Service of Songs/ Night of Tribute at 10 Degrees Event Centre Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja.
The day that follows, Wednesday, August 10 , there will be a Church Service at the Wesley Cathedral, Olowogbowo.
Interment follows immediately after the service.
Sanyaolu is survived by a wife, two children and an aged mother.
NEWS
ASUU extends strike by four weeks
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended the ongoing strike by another four weeks.
ASUU president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed the union’s decision in a press statement on Monday.
He said the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Union took the decision after extensive deliberations on government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing the issues it raised.
“An emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) held at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, Abuja, on Sunday, 31st July 2022. The meeting was called to review developments since NEC’s resolution to extend its roll-over strike action by another 12 weeks with effect from May 2022.”
“The NEC meeting took place against the backdrop of government’s obligations as spelt out in the Memorandum of Action (MOA) it signed with ASUU on 23rd December 2020. Specifically, NEC recalled that government’s failure to conclude the process of renegotiating the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, deploy the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), pay outstanding arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), release agreed sum of money for the revitalization of public universities (Federal and States), address proliferation and governance issues in State Universities, settle promotion arrears, release withheld salaries of academics, and pay outstanding third-party deductions led to the initial declaration of the roll-over strike on 14th February 2022.
“NEC viewed with seriousness the recent directive given by the President and Visitor to all Federal Universities that the Minister of Education, in consultation with other government officials, should resolve the lingering crisis and report to him within two weeks. The Union wonders why it had taken five full months and needless muscle-flexing for government to come to the realisation of the need for honest engagement.
“NEC acknowledged the growing understanding of the issues and the groundswell of support for the Union’s principled demand for globally competitive university education in Nigeria. Nigerian universities must not be reduced to constituency projects that merely exist on paper and our scholars must be incentivised to stay back and do what they know best, here in Nigeria.
“NEC appreciated the historic nationwide protest of 26th and 27th July 2022 organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations (CSO) to further create awareness on the antics of the Nigerian ruling class to destroy public education. ASUU renews its commitment to the struggles of NLC in championing the cause of the working and suffering Nigerians.
“NEC observed that non-signing of the draft renegotiated 2009 FGN-ASUU Agreement more than one month after it was concluded by Professor Nimi Briggs-led Committee is further tasking the patience of ASUU members nationwide.
“NEC further observed that the ongoing trial of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Ahmed Idris, on allegation of monumental fraud has vindicated ASUU’s rejection of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS). The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is enjoined to release reports of the latest tests on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) vis-a-vis IPPIS without further delay. ASUU shall resist any attempt to truncate the deployment of UTAS with all legitimate means available to the Union.
“NEC noted that cumulative indifference by the political class gave vent to a pervasive atmosphere of insecurity which now threatens the seamless provision of educational services in the country. The unceremonious closure of educational institutions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following the recent attack on Presidential Guards, betrays a panicky measure to addressing a malignant ailment. Nothing short of a comprehensive overhaul of the security architecture of the country will sustainably address the problem.
“Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Governmen€s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MOA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues. The role-over strike action is with effect from 12.01 am on Monday, 1st August 2022”, the statement read.
Latest News
- Northwest, Southwest lead in voter registration as INEC registers 96.2 million
- U.S. kills Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in drone strike
- Bishop David Oyedepo reveals what he told his children concerning leaving inheritance for them
- Late Sanwo’s aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu for burial August 10
- ASUU extends strike by four weeks
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Randy woman grabs presidential candidate’s private part during campaign
-
NEWS2 days ago
Outrage over fatal attack on Nigerian street vendor in Italy
-
NEWS21 hours ago
ICPC to probe JAMB Registrar, Oloyede over alleged contract fraud, misappropriation of 11b
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
UK enacts ownership register for property held by foreigners
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Former LASU VC, Hussein dies
-
SPORTS24 hours ago
Transfer: Fabregas undergoes medical with new club, to sign two-year deal
-
NEWS2 days ago
Strike looms as resident doctors give FG two-week ultimatum over welfare demands
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Late Sanwo’s aide, Omotayo Sanyaolu for burial August 10