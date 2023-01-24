‘BiP’s Raven Gates pregnant, second baby with Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have another baby on the way!

“Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? 👶🏼👶🏼 Pray for us!… especially Adam 🤣🤣,” Gates captioned an Instagram carousel on Monday.

The 10-slide post featured a photo shoot of the happy couple and their 1-year-old son, Gates, posing and laughing while holding up a strip of sonograms.

Mom and Dad matched in white T-shirts with light-wash blue jeans, while their blue-eyed bundle of joy wore a white top and gray pants.

The family’s dog even joined in on the adorably documented celebration.

The pair became parents in January 2022 when the former “Bachelor” contestant gave birth to Gates in an emergency C-section.

“What was life before him??? I can’t recall,” she captioned her baby boy’s Instagram debut.

“God heard my prayers,” Gates, 31, continued. “My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed!”

Gottschalk, 32, called his wife a “trouper” in a post of his own.

“I have a love for you even more that I never knew I had,” he wrote. “We’re getting ready for 2045 NFL draft already.”

Gates is best known for being a contestant on Nick Viall’s Season 21 of “The Bachelor,” while Gottschalk competed on Rachel Lindsay’s Season 13 of “The Bachelorette.”

The duo got engaged in June 2019 on “Bachelor in Paradise,” tying the knot two years later.

The duo celebrated their baby boy Gates’ first birthday with a golf-themed bash in January.

The boutique owner called motherhood a “beautiful gift” while sharing party pictures.

“I rock him to sleep every night cherishing these moments because I know one day he won’t let me hold him like this,” she captioned the carousel.

Gates concluded by asking Gottschalk to help her “have more babies.”

The Arkansas native previously told an Instagram follower in June 2022 about her and the real estate agent’s future family plans.

“We’re hoping next January to start trying again,” she wrote at the time. “My OB recommended waiting a full year since I had a C-Section. … So far, that’s the plan!”

While the Grey Suede owner “would love to have a vaginal delivery” the second time around, she said she doesn’t want to “stress about” her birth plan.