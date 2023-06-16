Biola Bayo fights dirty with troll over Bimbo Akintola

Nollywood actress, Biola Bayo has slammed a troll over his insensitive comment to Bimbo Akintola.

Taking to her Instagram page, Biola shared a screenshot of a distasteful comment a troll had left on Bimbo Akintola’s page which he tagged Biola to.

The troll had mocked Bimbo over her inability to have a child as he encouraged her to follow in Biola Bayo’s footsteps by going through surrogacy.

“From 18 years to 50yeats you do yanga, very picky on man, coz you think you are beautiful and can speak Good English. And you let all his fancy Rubbish make you empty till you have No child, no husband. Aunty go for “Surrogate”. Let someone carry a baby for you like @biolabayo so that you will not leave this world empty”.

Slamming the troll, Biola Bayo questioned why people are wicked as she tried to comprehend his insensitive comment.

She further questioned why he would leave such disgusting comment on her page and even tag her on it.

“Why are people this wicked?? I can’t even comprehend this… How do you leave this kind of comment on Aunty Bimbo’s @bimboakintola page and tag me? What’s all this?

@nailsonpoint_with_ox you’re evil, how do you reason?”.

Biola Bayo speaks on her journey to motherhood as she welcomes her son through a surrogate

Kemi Filani reported in April that Biola Bayo had spoken on her journey to motherhood as she welcomed a son through surrogacy.

The joyous mother shared photos of her son’s feet on Instagram, narrating her painful journey to experience motherhood.

Biola Bayo revealed she had a failed IVG, one canceled surrogate circle, and three failed surrogate attempts within two years before she is blessed with her son.

The new mother was grateful to God for the testimony, her doctors, and the surrogate mother who helped them with their child.