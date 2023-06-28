Bio re-elected Sierra Leone’s president

President Julius Maada Bio has won re-election in Sierra Leone’s tense presidential vote, the election commission confirmed. But his main challenger was quick to reject the results.

Chief Electoral Commissioner Mohamed Kenewui Konneh announced yesterday that Bio, 59, was re-elected with 56.17 percent of Saturday’s vote. His top rival, Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC), came second with 41.16 percent.

Winning candidates are required to secure 55 percent of votes, and Bio narrowly avoided a second round.

Kamara, 72, said that he “categorically” rejected the results. “It is a sad day for our beloved country. It is a frontal attack on our fledgling democracy,” he posted on Twitter.

Bio addressed the nation after provisional results were released on Monday and called on citizens to remain peaceful.

The June 24 vote was the fifth since the end of Sierra Leone’s civil war in 2002 and was held amid high unemployment and inflation, as well as growing violent rhetoric.