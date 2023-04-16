Sunday, April 16, 2023
Binani elected first female governor in Nigeria
Senator Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani, has been declared the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .

Prof Hudu Yunus Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa, declared Binani as winner midway into the collation.

Results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared while the exercise was adjourned till 11am.

However, Ari made pronouncement an hour before the scheduled time.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading before the pronouncement was made.

Some PDP supporters in the hall had protested why the announcement was made by the REC instead of the returning officer.

  2. Congratulations to her.
    The North have made history , first to elect female as governor in Nigeria…Hausa people are just wonderful

  6. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, who is not a Returning Officer, declares Senator Aisha Binani winner of Adamawa State Governorship election instead of allowing the Returning Officer to declare the legitimate winner, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of PDP?
    Wonders shall never cease!

