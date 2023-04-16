Binani elected first female governor in Nigeria

Senator Aisha Dahiru, also known as Binani, has been declared the winner of the Adamawa Governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) .

Prof Hudu Yunus Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa, declared Binani as winner midway into the collation.

Results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared while the exercise was adjourned till 11am.

However, Ari made pronouncement an hour before the scheduled time.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading before the pronouncement was made.

Some PDP supporters in the hall had protested why the announcement was made by the REC instead of the returning officer.

Details later…

