BUSINESS
Binance restricts 281 Nigerian crypto accounts to ‘prevent fraud’
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, says it restricted the accounts of 281 Nigerian users to prevent fraudulent activities and ensure the security of its platform.
There have been complaints on social media by multiple users of the exchange platform, especially Nigerians.
They alleged that they have been deprived of access to their Binance accounts without any explanation.
Reacting to the reports, Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s chief executive officer, in a letter dated January 29 and addressed to Nigerians, said 38 percent of the affected accounts were restricted at the request of international law enforcement.
“The Nigerian community is one that brings me great pride. Since the inception of Binance, Nigeria and Africa at large have been very special markets to us and for crypto. On hearing the concerns raised by the community, I decided to write to re-emphasize our commitment to you,” the statement, posted on its website, reads.
“First and foremost, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by delays in resolving your customer support requests. User security remains our top priority.
“We love and are devoted to our Nigerian community, but we must ensure that our users are safe.
“As such, protection mechanisms such as KYC, anti-money laundering measures, collaboration with law enforcement, and account restrictions are in place to ensure our community remains protected and that fraudulent activity is prevented. This is a global approach applied in every country.
“Some 281 Nigerian accounts have been affected by these personal account restrictions with approximately 38% of these cases restricted at the request of international law enforcement.
“Regardless, we owe it to you, our users, to deliver the experience you deserve.”
Zhao disclosed that 79 cases have been resolved and the exchange will “continue to work through others”.
He said all non-law enforcement-related cases will be resolved within two weeks.
The CEO also said the exchange will devote more customer service personnel to attend to Nigerians.
“We will dedicate more CS and risk agents with a great understanding of the Nigerian market,” he added.
“Rest assured, we are working hard to attend to all customer service requests.”
In February 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed all banks to close account of persons or entities involved in cryptocurrency transactions within their systems.
The apex bank said transacting in cryptocurrencies portends “risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and criminal activities”.
BUSINESS
Banks cut borrowing from CBN by 46% to N1.3trn
In apparent reflection of the improved liquidity in the interbank money market, banks’ borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, fell by 46 per cent, month-on-month, MoM, to N1.3 trillion in January.
On the other hand banks increased deposit of idle funds with the CBN by 29 per cent, MoM, to N272 billion in January.
The CBN has two short term lending windows for banks, namely, the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) and Repo lending.
While the CBN lends money to banks through the SLF at interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), it also lends money to banks through Repurchase (Repo) arrangement, which involves the purchase of banks’ securities with the agreement to sell back at a specific date and usually for a higher price.
On the other hand, the CBN accepts deposits from banks through its Standing Deposit Facility (SDF).
Data from the CBN shows that banks’ borrowing through Repo arrangement dropped significantly by 41 per cent, MoM in January to N952.79 billion from N1.621 trillion in December last year.
The analysis showed that the decline in banks’ borrowing from the apex bank in January was occasioned by improvement in the volume of idle funds (liquidity) in the interbank money market during the month.
This is reflected in the average daily Opening Position of the market in terms of liquidity which rose by 32 per cent, MoM, to N179.98 billion as at January 28th January from N135.98 billion on December 31st 2021.
BUSINESS
U.S. consumer spending fell 0.6% in December amid inflation, Omicron
Consumer spending, a key engine of economic growth, fell last month amid rising prices and the Omicron wave.
Consumer outlays declined by 0.6% in December from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Friday. Meanwhile, the agency’s gauge of overall inflation rose 0.4% from a month earlier and 5.8% from a year earlier.
The drop in consumer spending in December marked the first month-over-month decline since last winter, and signal that rising inflation, supply-chain volatility and the Omicron variant of Covid-19 all tempered consumer outlays in a key month of the holiday season. Consumers, spurred by falling unemployment and government stimulus, had largely continued to spend since a brief recession ended in the spring of 2020.
“December is pretty terrible in terms of spending,” said
Joshua Shapiro,
chief U.S. economist at Maria Fiorini Ramirez, Inc., citing the combination of Omicron, supply shortages and inflation eating into purchasing power. “It’s going to be a tough slog to get consumers to do much of anything” in January either, he said, given that Omicron infections surged across the country this month.
The easing of consumer spending comes despite strength in other areas of the economy. The unemployment rate was a low 3.9% in December and workers’ wages grew, while U.S. gross domestic product increased at a strong 6.9% annual rate in the final quarter of 2021, as consumers front-loaded holiday spending and businesses restocked shelves after months of pandemic-related disruptions. Friday’s report showed households’ incomes rose 0.3% in December, while inflation rose more quickly.
Omicron is also keeping some sick workers at home, disrupting business operations at factories, airlines and restaurants.
There are broad signs that consumers pulled back in January. Spending at restaurants, airlines and on travel bookings has cooled since late November, according to card transaction data from research firm Facteus, and it has been in decline this month at home-supply stores and wholesale clubs.
Economists largely forecast growth will be weak in the first quarter of this year, but they predict consumer spending will rebound once the current Omicron wave of Covid-19 infections tapers off.
Still, strong growth and low joblessness are helping to drive inflation, and higher prices threaten to squeeze consumers and businesses in the months ahead, along with expected higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
Sydney Zimmermann, of Erie, Pa., is feeling the pinch from higher grocery costs, particularly for items such as fresh produce.
“It’s disheartening to think that strawberries, avocado and bananas are increasing in price,” she said, adding that she thinks healthy eating is especially important in a pandemic.
The 29-year-old has also noticed that prices have risen at local restaurants, and eateries that used to be closed only on Sundays now tend to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays as well because of worker shortages, “so you have less options.”
One bright spot for consumers is that supply-chain bottlenecks and product shortages caused by a rebound in demand after Covid-related shutdowns appear to be easing. In the fourth quarter, inventory investment made up the lion’s share of GDP growth, as businesses replenished shelves and supplies.
Kohli Flick, owner of home goods store Becket Hitch in Lutherville, Md., a suburb of Baltimore, said supply-chain issues in the broader economy actually benefited her business this holiday season, as online shipping delays and out-of-stock notices sent shoppers to her bricks-and-mortar store for gifts.
Ms. Flick said she is optimistic. “I feel like it’s going to be a good year,” she said. “I think we’re kind of at a point where obviously the world as we knew it pre-2020 isn’t returning any time soon. We have to figure out how to live in the new normal.”
BUSINESS
Wall Street ends week of wild swings with gains
Wall Street advanced on Friday, rebounding from selloff to rally in another ping-pong session, ending a tumultuous week with investors caught between mixed corporate earnings, geopolitical turmoil and an increasingly aggressive US Federal Reserve.
All three major United States stock indexes closed higher, with tech shares doing the heaviest lifting.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 105.46 points, or 2.44 percent, to end at 4,432.02 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 415.04 points, or 3.11 percent, to 13,767.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 566.08 points, or 1.66 percent, to 34,726.86.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty out there and that has contributed to volatility,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. “The fundamentals of companies and the economy are still quite strong. But there’s a lot of items percolating, whether it’s earnings, inflation, the Fed and geopolitical tensions.”
Economic data released on Friday showed a drop in consumer spending coupled with the lowest consumer sentiment reading in a decade, and year-on-year core personal consumption expenditure prices – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation yardstick – came in at 4.9 percent, slightly hotter than expected.
The Fed made it clear at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday that it intends to take off the gloves and combat stubbornly persistent inflation by hiking key interest rates more aggressively than many market participants expected.
Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, tech stocks enjoyed the session’s biggest percentage gains.
Fourth-quarter reporting season was firing on all cylinders, with 168 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 77 percent have delivered consensus-beating results, according to Refinitiv data.
But investors have been increasingly focused on guidance, and the extent to which companies expect ongoing global supply challenges to affect their bottom line going forward.
“As we move into 2022, and as Omicron peaks and the weather improves, I expect supply-chain pressures to ease,” Mayfield added. “[They] will probably peak sometime this quarter, and ease throughout the year.”
Data storage equipment maker Western Digital cited supply-chain headwinds after it reported lower-than-expected revenue and provided a disappointing forecast, sending its shares sliding.
Caterpillar Inc’s shares dropped following the equipment maker’s warning that higher production and labour costs will pressure its profit margin.
Chevron Corp fell on downbeat fourth-quarter profit.
However, Apple’s jump gave the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq their biggest boost, the day after the company posted record iPhone sales in the holiday quarter.
Visa Inc surged following its quarterly earnings beat driven by increased spending on international travel and e-commerce.
SOURCE: REUTERS
