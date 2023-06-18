Binance CEO declares ‘Binance Nigeria Limited scam entity’

The Chief Executive Officer of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has declared Nigeris’s subsidiary of the global cryptocurrency exchange platform as a scam.

Zhao made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday, saying, “Binance Nigeria Limited a scam entity.”

“Binance has issued cease & desist notice to the scammer entity “Binance Nigeria Limited”. Don’t believe everything you read in the news,” he wrote.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC) had declared Binance Nigeria is operating illegally in the country as it is not registered or regulated by the SEC.