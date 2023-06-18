Sunday, June 18, 2023
Binance CEO declares 'Binance Nigeria Limited scam entity'

Binance CEO declares ‘Binance Nigeria Limited scam entity’
CHINA - 2022/07/25: In this photo illustration, the cryptocurrency exchange trading platform Binance logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Chief Executive Officer of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, has declared Nigeris’s subsidiary of the global cryptocurrency exchange platform as a scam.

Zhao made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday, saying, “Binance Nigeria Limited a scam entity.”

“Binance has issued cease & desist notice to the scammer entity “Binance Nigeria Limited”. Don’t believe everything you read in the news,” he wrote.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC) had declared Binance Nigeria is operating illegally in the country as it is not registered or regulated by the SEC.

