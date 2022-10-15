Bimbo, wife of celebrity auto-dealer IVD is dead

It is a sad time for the family of late Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of celebrity auto-dealer, IVD.

The wife of the popular businessman has passed on to glory.

She died of injuries she sustained when their house was burnt on October 12, 2022.

She was burnt beyond recognition.

A source, disclosed that the mum of five was rejected by at least 10 hospitals on Wednesday because of her condition.

Luck smiled at her as she was admitted into one hospital with family members rallying round her.

Unfortunately, Bimbo didn’t survive as she was pronounced dead.

The sad news was announced by her sister, Mama Jazz, in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 15.

Announcing her demise, her sister called out IVD for killing his wife.

“My hands are shaking

Bimbo is gone. Bimbo is gone- My sister is gone. The fire is burning me Haaaaaaa. IVD you killed my only sister. Abimbola IVD killed my sister, IVD killed my sister, IVD killed my sister”.

