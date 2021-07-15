Billionaire gives sex advice!

If you think of a billionaire, one thinks of money, wealth and power.

While billionaires are often measured by their net worth, which is the value of the assets a person or corporation owns, minus the liabilities they owe.

Billionaires, like you and I, are human and have feelings.

Speaking of human behaviour, would you take sex advice from the fourth richest man in China and the 26th richest man in the world?

If you answered yes, then here is the best sex advice according to Alibaba founder, Jack Ma.





According to the Chinese billionaire, there is a formula to having the best sex life.

According to Jack, people should adopt the 699 ratio when it comes to their sex life.

After making popular the success of the 996 ratio, which includes the 9am-9pm work ethic over a six days.

The 669 shares the same successful results.

The 669 includes having sex for six days, six times, with a 9 minute average duration.

According to the DNA-India publication, China’s fourth richest man was speaking at a mass wedding that his company organises every year on “Ali Day” on the 10th May at its headquarters in Hangzhou.

“At work, we emphasise the spirit of 996. In life, we should follow 669,” Ma said, in a wordplay on Alibaba’s debatable 12-hour work schedule.

According to Jack Ma, six days, six times, with an average of 9 minute duration is key to having a healthy sex life.

He told this to 102 couples at the event, according to the Daily Mail.

Alibaba posted the quote on Weibo with a winking emoji, which drew varying reactions.