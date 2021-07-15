LIFESTYLES
Billionaire gives sex advice!
If you think of a billionaire, one thinks of money, wealth and power.
While billionaires are often measured by their net worth, which is the value of the assets a person or corporation owns, minus the liabilities they owe.
Billionaires, like you and I, are human and have feelings.
Speaking of human behaviour, would you take sex advice from the fourth richest man in China and the 26th richest man in the world?
If you answered yes, then here is the best sex advice according to Alibaba founder, Jack Ma.
According to the Chinese billionaire, there is a formula to having the best sex life.
According to Jack, people should adopt the 699 ratio when it comes to their sex life.
After making popular the success of the 996 ratio, which includes the 9am-9pm work ethic over a six days.
The 669 shares the same successful results.
The 669 includes having sex for six days, six times, with a 9 minute average duration.
According to the DNA-India publication, China’s fourth richest man was speaking at a mass wedding that his company organises every year on “Ali Day” on the 10th May at its headquarters in Hangzhou.
“At work, we emphasise the spirit of 996. In life, we should follow 669,” Ma said, in a wordplay on Alibaba’s debatable 12-hour work schedule.
According to Jack Ma, six days, six times, with an average of 9 minute duration is key to having a healthy sex life.
He told this to 102 couples at the event, according to the Daily Mail.
Alibaba posted the quote on Weibo with a winking emoji, which drew varying reactions.
LIFESTYLES
Don’t throw away your lemon peels
They say when life gives you lemons make lemonade, right?
Squeeze out all the lemon juice inside and enjoy the refreshing taste of your efforts.
While that may be true, we often focus on the juice provided by the lemon and not the peels that cover it.
Even when we drink tequila, we only chew the fruit and throw away the peels.
According to Health-line magazine, we are throwing away a whole medical kit as lemon peels provide all sorts nutrients and vitamins for the body.
According to the publication, these are the medical reasons why we shouldn’t throw away our lemon peels.
1. High Nutritional Value
Lemon peels pack a high amount of fibre and vitamin C, providing 9% of the daily value. Additionally, it boasts small amounts of calcium, potassium, and magnesium.
2. Supports Great Oral Health
Lemon peel contains antibacterial substances that may hamper microorganism growth. In one study, researchers identified four compounds in lemon peel that have powerful antibacterial properties and effectively fight common oral-disease-causing bacteria.
ALSO READ: WHAT MAKES THE PERFECT 4-5?
3. Good For Your Heart
Research suggests that compounds such as flavonoids, vitamin C and pectin, the main fibre in lemon peel, may reduce your risk.
4. Helps Remedy Cancer
Lemon peels may have several cancer-fighting properties. For example, flavonoid intake is associated with a reduced risk of several types of cancer and vitamin C. This may bolster the growth of white blood cells, which help eliminate mutated cancer cells.
5. Treats Gallstones
Some studies suggest that D-limonene, which is found in lemons, may help treat gallstones hard deposits that can develop in your gallbladder.
LIFESTYLES
5 creative ways to tell your woman you want sex
It can be very tricky to tell your partner how much you’re yearning for sex, with them.
To prevent coming off as creepy, many people miss communicating their desires to their partner in fear that they will be judged for wanting sex.
However, if you don’t want to be straightforward about your concerns, there are many ways you can tell your woman that you want sex and that too creatively!
To help all the men stuck out there, we bring to you some creative ways how you can tell your woman to get some steamy action.
1.Hold hands
Holding hands is a great way to tell your woman that her touch eases you. Entangling your fingers within hers will give her the impression that you love her vibe and touch. It’s a bonus point if you hold it for a long time outside and not only when you both are alone. This will help her feel that you crave her intimacy more.
2. Admire her features
If your woman has dressed up nicely for you, compliment her and let her know how beautiful she looks. Not only would it boost her confidence but also leave a lasting impression of how admirable your gestures are. And sometimes, you can even loosely rest your palm at her lower waist and see her perking up with content and pleasure.
3. Flowers
Flowers are an effervescent gesture of romantic feelings and sometimes…in the bed too. Get her aromatic flowers that smell amazing which can also act as an aphrodisiac for the both of you. You can also spread some flower petals on the bed at night, and this will surely work because nothing is more romantic than this.
4. Sticky notes
If you’re not someone who can act or say it aloud, then sticky notes should do the trick. Paste these notes randomly in the house, for example, paste one in the bathroom mirror saying ‘I want to see what’s underneath the silky clothes’ or on the kitchen counter saying, ‘I want you’. These are enough to get her crazy.
5. Gift her lingerie
Gift your woman a surprise lingerie set and put it on the bed for her to find it out later. This is a very hot and sexy way to tell your woman that you’re ready to have some sex and to especially vision her in that alluring lingerie.
LIFESTYLES
What makes the perfect 4-5?
The world is very much like one big catwalk where we all showcase our different talents and capabilities.
Like runway models, we all have different things to showcase to the world and at times, the world then turns to be the judge of everything we do.
An example of this is the conversation around what makes the perfect 4-5.
Much like life’s runway, men are often pitted against each other on the runway of manhood.
The size and potency of this phallic structure has often been used to define the perfect 4-5.
Scientists seem to have an answer to what makes the perfect 4-5.
According to Fatherly magazine, scientists attribute the perfect 4-5 to three key aspects:
1. Grooming
Groomed pubic hair goes a long way towards making a 4-5 look attractive. According to the publication, women perceive a well-groomed 4-5 to be well-trimmed in terms of its pubic hair and clean in overall appearance.
2. Circumcision
According to research, many women prefer a circumcised 4-5. Fatherly stated that this formed part of the overall appearance of the 4-5, which women were drawn to.
3. Its girth
According to neuroscientist Nicole Prause, who has studied what 4-5 size women prefer, there is some preference for proportionality in length and girth rather than extremes of either in isolation. According to Prause, women’s preference for a nice girth makes the most physiological sense because punanis are not very sensitive to heat or vibration, but have many mechanoreceptors that detect stretching and distinguish a large 4-5 from a narrower one.
