Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Billie Eilish surprises fans with bikini snap where she reveals ‘secret’ chest tattoo

Gorgeous Billie Eilish, 21, surprised her millions of fans with a sultry bikini-clad snap.

The stunning Bad Guy songstress looked absolutely unreal in a photo uploaded to Instagram by her pal Annabel Zimmer.

Billie poured her gorgeous curves into the barely-there string bikini as she accessorised the sunny look with a pair of chic Versace sunglasses.

In the picture, a close-up shot of Billie’s chest tattoo – her surname, which was across her chest – was on full display, despite the star previously telling fans they would never see it.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in November 2020, Billie revealed to the outlet that she got a tattoo, confessing, “But you [fans] won’t ever see it.”

Soon after the snap made its way online, Billie’s fans were the first to gush about how good she looked.

One gushing follower penned: “Billie, you look soooo good in this. ”

While a second commented: “Stunning as always, but is this the first time we’re seeing your tattoo?”

It was previously reported by Rolling Stone that Billie’s tattoo was written in an “ornate, gothic font” and that she had it done after winning five Grammy Awards in 2020.

This is not Billie’s first tattoo, with her also having a dragon tattoo slithering up her thigh, which was revealed when she posed for British Vogue in 2021.

She also has a collection of fairies tattooed on her hand, which she called her “favourite” in a recent Instagram post.

Billie explained: “My most recent one, my sweet little guardian angel fairies, from my favourite childhood book.”

