CELEBRITIES
Billi Mucklow ‘deletes Andy Carroll from WhatsApp profile’ after blonde bombshell pics
Billi Mucklow has removed a pic of Andy Caroll from her WhatsApp profile, according to reports.
The mum-of-three, 34, is said to be reeling after a snap of of the footballer, 33, passed out in bed with a blonde bombshell emerged.
Andy was on his stag do in Dubai when the pic was taken – just two weeks before he ties the knot with long-term partner Billi.
Since the picture went viral, Billi is said to have fled to her parents’ house while also changing her WhatsApp pic to one of just her children.
“She is still sticking by him but it’s a very confusing and difficult time,” a source told The Sun.
The reality star is said to have asked her fiancé for all the photos related to the incident.
The source added: “It’s the only way she can move on — however bad it is.”
The damning pic in which Andy appears fast asleep next to a woman was shared by bar manager Taylor Jane Wilkey, 27.
However Taylor maintains “nothing sexual happened” between the pair and the photo was just a bit of fun.
But that’s not the end of it.
The footballer is alleged to have invited Taylor and her friend Phoebe Robb – plus his mates – up to his hotel suite.
According to the the Sun, there are more photos from the night – including one of Phoebe, 26, lying in bed next to ‘bare-chested’ Andy. These images have not been made public and there is no indication anything sexual happened between Phoebe and the footballer.
Explaining the footballer’s afterparty, Taylor said: “We all went back to his hotel. There was me, Andy and my female friend. I didn’t sleep with him, it wasn’t like that.”
“Billi is very angry and her deleting Andy from her WhatsApp profile tells those who know her all they need to know.
CELEBRITIES
A$AP Rocky says ‘Teletubbies helped prepare him for fatherhood’ with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky has spoken about fatherhood and has said that watching Teletubbies has helped him prepare for becoming a dad with girlfriend Rihanna.
The 33-year-old rapper has revealed the principles he hopes to instil in his son as he speaks about the future for his family.
Rocky said that he prepared for becoming a father by watching children’s TV programmes and will urge his children to “never lose their imagination”.
Speaking to Dazed magazine, A$AP said: “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what.”
He admitted that watching Teletubbies has helped him prepare for what lays ahead.
The rapper continued: “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what.
“I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark.”
A$AP said that he is hoping that the children he raises will embrace all that there is in the world.
He said: “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”
Speaking about the influence he and Rihanna already has, A$AP said: “It’s beautiful that we can even do that. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”
As well as sharing his thoughts on being a dad, A$AP also opened up about the understanding he and Rihanna have as a couple.
He said: “I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house.
“Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back.”
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian apologises to her family for how Kanye West treated them ‘for years’
Kim Kardashian has offered apologies to her family for the way in which her ex-husband, Kanye West, treated them throughout the duration of their marriage.
In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 41, admitted that she regretted not standing up for her siblings ‘for years’ when Kanye was acting out towards them.
In emotional scenes from the latest episode of the reality TV series, the star – who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye – extended her apologies to her clan during a sit-down dinner.
Kim, who was joined by sisters, Khloé, Kendall, Kourtney and her husband Travis, as well as their mum Kris, opened up about Kanye’s past treatment of them when she discovered that the rapper had released a new in which he bad-mouths the Kardashians.
As the family sat down to dinner, both Kim and Kris, 66, received the same text message from a friend revealing that Kanye had intentions to release a new song where he disses his ex-wife.
After Kim received the text message, she shared her concerns that Kanye would ‘talk s**t’ about her in his new track.
“It means he’s talking s*** about me and probably saying whatever,” Kim told her siblings.
In response to Kim’s concerns, her mum Kris insisted that Kim had been nothing but supportive to Kanye throughout the dark periods in his life – and she also condemned his spiteful lyrics about Kim due to the fact their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are all going to listen to his music in the future and fully understand his lyrics.
“You’re the mother of his kids and have been nothing but great to him,” Kris insisted.
“One day your kids are going to read all of it, and see all of it. And that’s something that everybody has to be really aware of.
“When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us.”
Kim then vowed to never ‘stoop’ to her ex-husband’s level as she suggested that Kanye had always treated her family in a poor manner.
“I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again,” Kim said defiantly.
Kim and Kanye became officially divorced in March, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was declared legally single.
CELEBRITIES
I need a man to marry urgently – Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi
Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has said she is searching for a man to settle down with urgently.
The veteran Nollywood actress said this in an interview with the Igbo Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation.
The 56-year-old actress said she hopes to get married to a man who has what it takes to be a husband.
Anunobi said: “Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently.
“A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.
“My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome.
“He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male.
“You must be complete.
“That’s all I can say.”
The 56-year-old was married to Charles Ekwu, but the union ended in 2006 after six years.
The union produced only one child, Raymond Ekwu, who sadly died at age 15 from sickle cell complications.
