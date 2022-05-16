ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the full winners list
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards was held on Sunday night in Las Vegas, and it was a star-studded evening in celebration of music’s most chart-topping artists.
Sean “Diddy” Combs served as the host and executive producer of the show MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The show included performances from, Travis Scott, Bryson Tiller, Jack Harlow, Christian Combs, Teyana Taylor, Becky G, Burna Boy, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran, Elle King and Miranda Lambert, Florence + the Machine, Latto, Maxwell, Rauw Alejandro, and Silk Sonic among many others.
During the broadcast, Doja Cat was named top R&B artist and later won the best R&B album for Planet Her. Megan Thee Stallion was named top female rap artist. Glass Animals was named top rock artist, and also was honored with the Pepsi Mic Drop Moment for “Heat Waves.”
Below, see the full list of winners.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Giv?on
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid Laroi
Top Male Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS (WINNER)
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS (WINNER)
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)
Top R&B Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Giv?on
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Giv?on
Khalid
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Top R&B Female Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM) (WINNER)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Top Rap Tour
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021) (WINNER)
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) (WINNER)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
Glass Animals (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour) (WINNER)
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
Kali Uchis (WINNER)
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado (WINNER)
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour) (WINNER)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye (WINNER)
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye (WINNER)
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, “30”
Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Olivia Rodrigo, “SOUR” (WINNER)
Top Soundtrack
“Arcane League of Legends”
“Encanto” (WINNER)
“In the Heights”
“Sing 2”
“Tick, Tick… Boom!”
Top R&B Album
Doja Cat, “Planet Her” (WINNER)
Giv?on, “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
Summer Walker, “Still Over It”
The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
Top Rap Album
Drake, “Certified Lover Boy” (WINNER)
Moneybagg Yo, “A Gangsta’s Pain”
Rod Wave, “SoulFly”
The Kid Laroi, “F*ck Love”
Ye, “Donda”
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, “Life Rolls On”
Lee Brice, “Hey World”
Taylor Swift, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)
Walker Hayes, “Country Stuff: The Album”
Top Rock Album
AJR, “OK Orchestra”
Coldplay, “Music of the Spheres”
Imagine Dragons, “Mercury – Act 1”
John Mayer, “Sob Rock”
Twenty One Pilots, “Scaled and Icy” (WINNER)
Top Latin Album
Eslabon Armado, “Corta Venas”
J Balvin, “Jose”
Kali Uchis, :Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞”
Karol G, “KG0516” (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
C418, “Minecraft – Volume Alpha”
FKA Twigs, “Caprisongs”
Illenium, “Fallen Embers” (WINNER)
Porter Robinson, “Nurture”
Rüfüs Du Sol, “Surrender”
Top Christian Album
Carrie Underwood, “My Savior”
CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”
Phil Wickham, “Hymn of Heaven”
Ye, “Donda” (WINNER)
Top Gospel Album
CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, “Old Church Basement”
Maverick City Music, “Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition”
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, “Move Your Heart”
Ye, “Donda” (WINNER)
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Streaming Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Selling Song
BTS, “Butter” (WINNER)
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Radio Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating” (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIV?ON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, “Stay” (WINNER)
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Viral Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More” (WINNER)
Gayle, “Abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top R&B Song
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Giv?on, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giv?on, “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave the Door Open” (WINNER)
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Top Rap Song
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” (WINNER)
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” (WINNER)
Top Rock Song
Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
Måneskin, “Beggin’” (WINNER)
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”
Top Latin Song
Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Kali Uchis, “Telepatía” (WINNER)
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” (WINNER)
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiësto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”
Top Christian Song
Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
Ye, “Hurricane” (WINNER)
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”
Top Gospel Song
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
Ye, “Hurricane” (WINNER)
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”
ENTERTAINMENT
Burna Boy performs ‘Last Last’ for first time at Billboard Music Awards
Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, performed his latest song, Last Last, for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards.
It was another first for the Ye crooner as he also made his debut BBMAs performance.
Last Last, which was released on Friday, was Burna Boy’s first single off his next album, Love Damini.
In a video shared on Billboard’s official page before the performance, Burna Boy talked about making his debut at the prestigious awards ceremony which held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
He said, “I’m gonna be turned up. I’m gonna be lit. I know that but I don’t know how it’s gonna turn out because it’s my first Billboard performance. ”
Watch pre-performance video below:
Burna Boy talked about love and heartbreak in ‘Last Last’, and will release Love, Damini in July, his birth month.
ENTERTAINMENT
AMVCA 2022: Ramsey Noah’s Rattlesnake, Funke Akindele win big [Full list of Winners]
The full list of winners at the Africa Movie Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) eighth edition, have emerged.
The AMVCA, which was held at the Eko Hotels, Lagos State, was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and South Africa’s Bonang Matheba.
Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro won the Best Dressed Female at the event, while Best Dressed Male was Denola Grey, each going home with a cash prize of N500,000.
Funke Akindele, who bagged nine nominations, won Best Actress in a comedy, while Broda Shaggi won Best Actor.
Producer and actress, Teniola Aladese won the Trailblazer award with a cash prize of one million naira, and also an extra gift of $2,000 dollars from the Hollywood star, Tasha Smith.
This year’s award has a new category- ‘Best social media content creator’, which was won by ‘Oga Sabinus’.
Here is a full list of winners for the AMVCA 2022:
Best actress in a comedy – Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga).
Best actor in a comedy – Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ (Dwindle).
Best actress in a drama – Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake).
Best actor in a drama – Stan Nze (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story).
Best supporting actress – Omowunmi Dada (Country Hard).
Best supporting actor – Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo).
Best Director: Ramsey Nouah (The Rattlesnake)
Best overall movie: Amina (by Izu Ojukwu and Okey Ogunjiofor)
Best short film or online video – Taiwo Ogunnimo (I am the prostitute Mama described)
Best Indigenous language (Yoruba) – Alaise – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy
Best indigenous language (Hausa) – Voiceless – Rogers Ofime
Best Indigenous language (Igbo) – Nne-Ka – Uche Nnanna Maduka
Best Indigenous language (Swahili) – Obambo (Freddy Feruzi)
Best art director (Movie or TV Series) Tunji Afolayan – Amina
Best costume designer – Millicent T. Jack (Amina)
Best lighting designer – Matthew Yusuf (Nneka the pretty serpent).
Best picture editor: Tunde Apalowo (Maria Ebun Pataki)
Best sound editor: Jim Lively and James Nelson (Amina)
Best sound track – Pascal Aka, Raquel – Gold Coast Lounge
Best Makeup – Balogun Abiodun ( Omo Ghetto The Saga).
Best Writer: Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen (Introducing the Kujus).
Best Cinematographer: Muhammed Atta Ahmed (Rattle Snake).
Best movie Southern Africa: Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy Melani.
Best movie East Africa: The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari
Best movie West Africa: Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom
Best Television series: (Drama or Comedy) The Mystic River – Rogers Ofime.
The Multichoice talent factory: Engaito by Daisy Masembe
Best Documentary: If Objects Could Speak – Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku Elena Schilling, Daniela Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg.
Best social online content creator – Oga Sabinus
Best Africa Magic Original Drama series: Rishante – Dimbo Atiya.
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy series: The Johnsons – Roger Ofime.
Industry Merit Award – Taiwo Ajayo-Lycett
ENTERTAINMENT
Burna Boy, Davido release new songs May 13
Singers Davido and Burna Boy are set to release songs from their much-anticipated albums on May 13.
Davido announced a single from his next album would be released before Burna Boy did the same.
According to the Afro-pop singer, Davido noted his new album is for everyone out there holding up with different conceptions and special to him.
The “Dami duro” crooner wrote: “This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different. The making has been different. I know you love it when I make you dance, but now I want to make you feel. This one’s for everyone out there holding it up. I know what I’ve experienced the past 10 years, and a lot of you have been through it all with me. But… have you really? For the first time, I want to bring you into the other part of my world. The part where every day is a battle but I have no option but to STAND STRONG. I present to you, the first single off my next album.”
Shortly after Davido announced the snippet of the single, Burna Boy announced the date of his album.
He tweeted: “Finally, breakfast will be served midnight 13/05 WAT #lovedamini.”
