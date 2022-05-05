BUSINESS
Bill Gates questions Elon Musk’s goals with Twitter: ‘He could make it worse’
Bill Gates has warned that Elon Musk could make Twitter “worse” after the Tesla CEO pledged to buy the social media firm for $44 billion.
Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit Wednesday, Gates said it’s unclear how Musk will change Twitter if he takes ownership while also raising concerns about the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.
The Microsoft co-founder admitted that Musk’s track record at other companies is impressive, hailing his time at the helm of Tesla and SpaceX as “mind-blowing.” Gates said he believed Musk had done a good job of putting together a great team of engineers at those companies.
“I kind of doubt that will happen this time, but we should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon,” he said.
The tech billionaire’s comments come after Musk accused him of shorting Tesla stock last month. Musk also tweeted a crude joke about Gates that CNBC has decided not to print. Gates said the insults don’t bother him.
Gates, who has been replaced by Musk as the world’s richest person in recent years, went on to question what Musk’s goal is with Twitter and whether his drive to promote free speech is sensible.
“How does he feel about something [on Twitter] that says ‘vaccines kill people’ or that ’Bill Gates is tracking people?”″ Gates asked.
“What are his goals for what it ends up being? Does that match this idea of less extreme falsehoods spreading so quickly [and] weird conspiracy theories? Does he share that goal or not?” Gates said.
A representative for Musk did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.
Over the last few weeks, Musk has hinted at a number ways he may look to improve Twitter beyond promoting free speech. Late on Tuesday, for example, he suggested that he may start charging companies a “slight” fee to use the platform.
Combating misinformation
Vaccine misinformation has spread like wildfire on social media during the Covid-19 pandemic, with some wrongly claiming that Gates was somehow using vaccines to implant 5G chips into people so that he could track their location.
“That’s so unexpected and almost so bizarre,” Gates said. “Now that I’m back in the physical world … people come up and yell and protest.”
He said it’s “dangerous” when people “cast out” on the key tool that’s being used to save people’s lives and he believes those who own social media platforms have a role to play when it comes to ensuring the truth gets shared effectively.
“When you don’t have the trusted leaders speaking out about vaccines, it’s pretty hard for the platform to work against that,” he admitted. “So I think we have a leadership problem and we have a platform problem.”
“The way that you make those platforms spread truth and not crazy stuff, there’s some real invention required there,” Gates said.
“It’s a huge problem in terms of legitimacy of elections or medical innovations … any sort of collective behavior,” he added.
The fact that information on the efficacy of drugs can move quickly and cheaply should be a blessing to mankind, Gates said, before going on to call the hydroxychloroquine saga “insane.”
“I can’t explain that,” he said. “I don’t think digital is responsible for that obsession with drugs that don’t work.”
Gates said he plans to set up a 3,000-person social media unit to help propagate accurate vaccine information in the future. He stressed that “good messages” need to be carried forward by people of trust in the community, such as political and ethnic leaders.
10-year Treasury yield climbs to 2.97% after the Fed’s 50-basis-point rate hike
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed to 2.97% on Thursday morning, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, its biggest hike in more than two decades.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 5 basis points higher to 2.9718% at 4:25 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 4 basis points to 3.0498%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The Fed announced it was raising its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday afternoon, which marked its largest single hike since 2000, but was in line with market expectations.
The U.S. central bank also outlined its plans to start reducing its balance sheet in June.
However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said a 75-basis-point hike was not something the Federal Open Market Committee was “actively considering.” That saw the 10-year yield fall on Wednesday afternoon.
Freddie Lait, founder and CEO at Latitude Investment Management, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Thursday that the relief rally in markets was understandable, given the concerns that a 75-basis-point rate hike could have been in the cards, especially considering recent comments from the likes of St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.
Nevertheless, Lait said the Fed was still going to continue on its hawkish path of raising rates, in order to return them to around the 3% level in the next six or seven months.
Lait said he therefore thinks that “trend is still in play and it’s likely we see a continuation of the moves that we’ve seen year-to-date from here.”
The 10-year Treasury yield hit 3% on Monday in the lead-up to the meeting, amid concerns that rising inflation and the Fed’s more aggressive hiking of interest rates could slow economic growth.
The benchmark 10-year rate has since softened but remains high, with investors monitoring key pieces of economic data.
On Thursday, weekly jobless claim numbers are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The closely watched nonfarm payrolls report is then expected out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning.
Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Russians have made uneven progress in the Donbas region, following weeks of resupply and repositioning efforts. Nonetheless, the U.S. and its allies are rushing to send additional security assistance amid an intensified Russian assault in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Auctions are scheduled to be held on Thursday for $35 billion of 4-week bills and $30 billion of 8-week bills.
Stock futures fall slightly after Fed induced relief rally
Stock futures fell slightly after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a point and the major averages rallied to end the day.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each fell 0.1%.
In regular trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 932 points, or 2.81%, and the S&P 500 gained 2.99% for their biggest gains since 2020. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.19%.
Stocks rose for a third straight day to start the month, after the Fed increased its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, as expected, and said it would begin reducing its balance sheet in June. However, investor sentiment, which has been bogged down since the start of the year, flipped during Powell’s news conference, when he clarified that the Fed is “not actively considering” a larger, 75-basis-point rate hike.
Some Wall Street strategists had suggested markets could see a relief rally after the rate increase. After Powell’s comments, investors seemed at ease about the central bank’s ability to slow inflation without triggering a recession.
Still, the Fed remains open to the prospect of taking rates above neutral to rein in inflation, Zachary Hill, head of portfolio strategy at Horizon Investments, noted.
“Despite the tightening that we have seen in financial conditions over the last few months, it is clear that the Fed would like to see them tighten further,” he said. “Higher equity valuations are incompatible with that desire, so unless supply chains heal rapidly or workers flood back into the labor force, any equity rallies are likely on borrowed time as Fed messaging becomes more hawkish once again.”
Even after stocks rallied to finish the day, the market saw big moves on the down side after hours as companies continued reporting financial results for the last quarter. Etsy tumbled more than 12% and eBay lost 5.8% in extended trading, on lighter-than-expected revenue guidance for the second quarter. Meanwhile, Booking Holdings shares advanced more than 8% after hours.
Earnings continue on Thursday, with Shell, Shopify and ConocoPhillips set to report before the bell. Block, DoorDash, Shake Shack, Zillow and other big names will report after the market closes.
In economic data, investors will be eyeing jobless claims data, which is due out at 8:30 a.m.
Bitcoin jumps to $40,000 after Fed chair Powell rules out bigger rate hikes
The price of bitcoin climbed about 6% Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a point —the biggest hike in about 20 years — as expected.
Bitcoin began climbing ahead of the end of the Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting. The half-point hike was widely expected by many. Its surge accelerated after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out the possibility of a 75-basis-point increase.
“A 75-basis-point increase is not something that the committee is actively considering,” Powell said. “I think expectations are that we’ll start to see inflation, you know, flattening out.”
At one point amid Powell’s afternoon remarks, bitcoin climbed as high as $40,002.75. Crypto assets across the market rose with it.
“Any FOMC guidance that does not include a 0.75 percent interest rate increase would be bullish for both crypto and equities,” said Nick Mancini, director of research at crypto sentiment analytics platform Trade The Chain. “We believe that the market has priced in continued hikes of 0.25% to 0.50% moving forward for 2022. This gives the market certainty, which, in turn, breeds bullish price action.”
Joe Orsini, director of research at Eaglebrook Advisors, noted that with inflation at 40-year highs, the market expected the most aggressive tightening schedule in the same amount of time.
“These expectations set up for a ‘not all that bad’ rally should the Fed turn less hawkish than feared,” he told CNBC. “The first sign of this was today when Powell ruled out a 75-basis-point hike — this kicked off the rally we’re seeing this afternoon.”
Bitcoin has struggled to find its way back to its all-time high of about $68,000 from November as risk assets have been hit all year by rising inflation, war in Ukraine and tighter Fed policy. However, the cryptocurrency’s infamous volatility has come down in the near term — well below shares of some tech darlings such as Netflix, PayPal and Meta Platforms — as it has traded in a tight range since the beginning of 2022, between roughly $38,000 and $42,000.
“If there are signs that inflation is peaking, the Fed has some room to show patience,” Orsini added. “A less aggressive tightening policy would be bullish for bitcoin, ether and digital assets, which continue to bounce harder than traditional equities.”
The bounce in bitcoin coincided with a rally in the broader equities market. Ultimately, the S&P 500 closed 2.9% higher, while the Nasdaq gained more than 3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added over 932 points.
Bitcoin, which continues to lead the price action across the crypto market, also remains highly correlated with stock market moves.
“Digital asset and traditional market correlations remain significant,” said Josh Olszewicz, head of research at digital assets investment manager Valkyrie Funds. “DXY and the 10-year yield reversed sharply intraday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a modest bullish bump with bitcoin up nearly 3.5% from intraday lows.”
