Bill Gates, finds love again at 67, reportedly dating ex-Oracle president’s widow

American businessman Bill Gates is reportedly dating Paula Hurd, 2 years after divorcing his wife of 27 years, Melinda.

Paula Hurd is the widow of Mark Hurd, the CEO of the software company Oracle, who died in 2019.

According to People, the 67-year-old Microsoft co-founder has been dating Paula Hurd, 60, for more than a year.

A source who spoke with the news outlet said, “It’s widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn’t met his kids yet.”

The duo was photographed together at the Australian Open last month. The alleged couple was seen sitting side-by-side as they watched the game.

Ms Hurd’s husband died at the age of 62 in October 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Hurd works as an event planner and philanthropist, she once worked as a tech executive.

According to a Pagesix report, Paula Hurd and Bill Gates run in the same circles and had crossed paths before Mark’s death because of their love for tennis.

Recall that Melinda French Gates and Bill Gates announced their divorce back in May 2021 after nearly 30 years of marriage and it was finalized in August 2021.