CELEBRITIES
Big Sean and pregnant Jhené Aiko pose nude in steamy maternity shoot
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko posed nude in a stunning maternity shoot ahead of the arrival of their first baby together.
The pregnant singer, 34, shared the steamy snap on Instagram Thursday, captioned with an infinity emoji.
In the social media upload, Aiko’s body gleamed gold as she and her partner, also 34, cradled her bare baby bump in an embrace.
Sean commented that he was “thankful for [his] family,” adding, “Tried to post this so many times.”
Fans also took to the comments section to fawn over the couple’s galactic shoot.
“Ain’t ever been happier to see someone pregnant 😍😍😍,” one social media user wrote, while another added, “Absolutely beautiful. That’s what real love is about. That connection within.”
Aiko is already a mother to a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko. She shares the teen with ex O’Ryan, the younger brother of B2K’s Omarion.
She and Sean started dating in 2016, but the Twenty88 collaborators appeared to be on the rocks two years later. Aiko confirmed their breakup in 2019 via Instagram.
“Me and Sean are good,” she wrote in response to a fan speculating she had dissed the “I Don’t F–k With You” rapper on an album.
“I’ve got tons of love for him,” Aiko continued. “My next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships … past, present and future.
“I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him, but I’ve been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down to create a song,” the Grammy nominee concluded at the time. “Have a good day.”
The on-again, off-again couple rekindled their romance the following year.
News of Aiko’s pregnancy broke earlier this month when she was photographed with her budding belly on display in a gray dress.
“The couple are overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter,” a rep for Aiko told Page Six on July 3.
When the expectant star confirmed her pregnancy to her Instagram followers two weeks later, Sean commented, “Thank you. Can’t wait!”
CELEBRITIES
Meghan Markle flirted with Rory McIlroy, ‘used him to promote herself
Meghan Markle flirted so hard with Rory McIlroy that her boyfriend demanded to know whether she had cheated on him with the champion golfer, a new book claims.
McIlroy, now 33, first met Markle, now 40, after he “unexpectedly” nominated her for the Ice Bucket Challenge — and she insisted he come to her friend’s apartment in New York City to dump the ice on her himself.
The August 2014 encounter came just weeks after the Northern Irishman, then 25, won the Open Championship in Britain, Tom Bower writes in his new book, “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” which was released in the UK this week.
“McIlroy had just split from his blonde fiancée, Danish tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki, and was reported to be chasing brunettes,” Bower writes.
After McIlroy and Markle posted the Ice Bucket Challenge video, which raised funds for motor neurone disease research, they enjoyed a drink at the Fitzpatrick Hotel, where the sportsman was staying.
They were spotted by the hotel’s owner, John Fitzpatrick, who invited them to join him at dinner with 20 pals at Cipriani that night.
“The following morning, McIlroy arrived [at Ridgewood Country Club] 30 miles away to play in a new competition. Worse for wear after a hectic night, he fell back to 101st place,” Bower writes. “Nevertheless, he refused to sleep as usual near the golf course to be ready the following day. Instead, he drove back to New York to see Meghan. His performance suffered.
“I wasn’t quite on my game,” he confessed later. “I was enjoying myself.”
Back home in Toronto at the end of the week with her boyfriend, chef Cory Vitiello, Markle gushed about the sports star on her now-defunct blog, “The Tig.”
“Ah yes. Rory McIlroy. THE Rory McIlroy. Whispered (and shouted) to be the foremost golfer in the world, loved by Tiger, respected by Palmer, and dumper of frigid water on to my lone head for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. That Rory McIlroy.
“He is a force who has the propensity to actually work hard and play hard — relishing intense practices to substantiate his title, embracing nights of sipping
Opus One (his bold and impressive choice of wine) and indulging in group dinners at Cipriani — for the balance, of course.
“And yet, beyond his work/play ethic, the most endearing quality of this man is his character – as real and honest as they come, appreciating a simple smile, never shunning a fan photo, enjoying a plate of pasta with veal ragu, and expressing a love for his parents that is rarely seen in men his age. Or at any age, to be honest. He is not just the real deal … he is real. And perhaps that is what makes him even more cherished.”
Bower writes that Markle, then starring on “Suits,” was “keen to use their close relationship to promote herself,” adding: “She encouraged the media to publish photographs of McIlroy and herself. As she would later admit, she ‘occasionally set up a paparazzi photo or let info slip out to the press.’”
Asked by Vitiello whether she was having a relationship with McIlroy, Markle insisted their time together was innocent, Bower writes. “He believed her.”
That same year, Markle used connections to snag a speaking slot at the One Young World conference in Dublin, Bower writes.
“Excited about her trip, she posted a message to an Irish friend of McIlroy: ‘Lock something down. I head out there October 14-17. Have a wonderful night X MM,’” Bower writes.
Markle and her boyfriend flew in from Toronto in a Netjet paid for by McIlroy, sources told Bower.
On October 17, Markle and McIlroy had dinner at swanky Dublin restaurant Fade Street Social. “She was spotted looking ‘smitten’, gazing intently at McIlroy,” by a newspaper gossip columnist, and Vitiello was annoyed.
“Again he challenged Meghan. ‘Had there been an affair?’” he asked angrily.
Emphatically, Meghan denied that she had betrayed him, Bower writes. She said she and McIlroy were just friends and “once more he believed her.”
Markle’s agent called the newspaper for a correction and the following day, it printed a story about Markle and Vitiello, saying, “They’re madly in love … The two of them were sewn at the hip the entire time they spent in Ireland.”
Meghan was “relieved,” Bower concludes. “The golfer was not her future, and Cory was still her Toronto facilitator.”
CELEBRITIES
‘Elvis’ actress and singer, Shonka Dukureh found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment
American singer and actress, Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at the age of 44.
The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, July 22, according to local law enforcement.
Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no suspicion of foul play and a cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbour, who called 911 at 9:27 a.m. Thursday.
Playing Big Mama Thornton was the North Carolina native’s first big movie role. She also played the character in the music video for Doja Cat’s Vegas from the movie’s soundtrack.
Years back, Elvis Presley released a cover version of her Leiber and Stoller’s Hound Dog single which became a worldwide hit.
Speaking about the role, Dukureh told The Tennessean that she could relate to Thornton who ‘was really raw with what she did and very honest and truthful and [made] music as she felt it. And I could totally relate to that.’
She went on: ‘I was very aware and wanting to really be intentional about making sure I was paying respect, respecting her, respecting her legacy, respecting her spirit, respecting everything about what she brought to music and understanding that I’m able to do it because she’s done it and laid that foundation.’
The actor and singer, who also shared the stage at Coachella this year with Doja Cat, had a theatre degree from Fisk University and an education degree from Trevecca Nazarene, radio station WPLN-FM reported.
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears poses fully nude in bed
It’s Britney Spears, bitch!
The pop star took to social media once again on Thursday to share a series of pics of herself posing nude in her London hotel room.
In one of the sexy snaps shared to Instagram, Spears, 40, grabbed her cheeks as she showed off her backside – using different emojis to keep the photos PG.
“Heart or flower??? 🌹🌹🌹💕💕💕,” she asked her followers, referencing the emoticons used to blur her assets.
In more photos, the “Toxic” singer cupped her breasts with her hands as she struck sultry poses on her plush bed. She wore nothing but a necklace and a turquoise leopard-print thong, which she apparently purchased in Mexico.
“Waking up in London 🇬🇧 with my Cabo thong 🙈 !!!” she captioned a second post, where she also shared a snap of herself lying on her belly with her back tattoo on full display.
“ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT 🌹🌹🌹,” she wrote in another.
In a similar photo, she wore the same wild underwear as she covered her chest with her hands, but let her nipple slip out and censored it with a red heart emoji.
“Not sure … tea 🫖 or coffee ☕️🤔 ????” she captioned the racy post.
The pop star also made a joke about the lengths she went to capture her photo shoot.
“I held my phone up with a book and a remote control to shoot this ….🙈🙈,” Spears shared.
The singer shared her revealing photo series just days after singing a new, edgier rendition of her 1998 hit, “…Baby One More Time.”
Spears has been speaking more freely and posting wild snaps to her social media pages after her nearly 14-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.
She posted photos of herself swimming in the buff earlier this month and posed topless in May after announcing that she had suffered a miscarriage.
Spears has been living her best life since tying the knot with Sam Asghari in June. At the wedding, she danced in a diamond thong.
The couple met in October 2016 on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party.” They took their love public in January 2017 and got engaged in September 2021.
Latest News
- Tinubu missing as Buhari meets with APC stakeholders
- FG releases admissions list into 110 Unity Colleges
- Meghan Markle flirted with Rory McIlroy, ‘used him to promote herself
- Big Sean and pregnant Jhené Aiko pose nude in steamy maternity shoot
- ‘Elvis’ actress and singer, Shonka Dukureh found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Barcelona boss, Xavi finally allowed into USA after visa issues caused by trips to Iran when playing for Al Sadd
-
NEWS1 day ago
Italian PM Mario Draghi to resign after failing to revive his coalition government
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Russia resumes gas flows to Europe after fears of a total shutdown
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Super Falcons Boycott Training Over Unpaid Allowances
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
The European Central Bank about to go big on its first rate hike in 11 years
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo in another transfer mess as Real Madrid refuse to sign Man Utd superstar
-
NEWS1 day ago
ASUU: FG declares NLC’s solidarity strike illegal
-
NEWS1 day ago
NCAA grounds Dana Air