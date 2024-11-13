Biden, Trump to meet at White House for transition talks

President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday for a meeting designed to demonstrate a smooth transition between administrations despite Trump’s team not yet having signed documents to start the handover process.

Biden, who initially ran against Trump in the 2024 election before stepping aside and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, will welcome the former and future president into the Oval Office, a traditional courtesy by outgoing presidents that Trump, a Republican, did not extend to Biden in 2020 when he won.

“He believes in the norms, he believes in our institution, he believes in the peaceful transfer of power,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday, on Biden’s decision to invite Trump. “That is what is the norm. That is what is supposed to happen.”

Biden and Trump have sharply criticized each other for years, and their respective teams hold vastly different positions on policies from climate change to Russia to trade. Biden, 81, has portrayed Trump as a threat to democracy, while Trump, 78, has portrayed Biden as incompetent.

Trump’s trip to Washington is expected to include a meeting with Republican lawmakers and House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson in the morning before the current and future presidents meet at 11 a.m. EST.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is expected to join Trump at the House meeting with Republicans, according to a source familiar with the matter.

