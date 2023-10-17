Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms

President Joe Biden will make a landmark trip to Israel Wednesday, a show of “ironclad” support as Washington tries to prevent the escalating war in Gaza from spilling over into regional conflict.

The trip comes just days after Gaza-based Hamas fighters broke through Israel’s heavily fortified border, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Shell-shocked Israel has responded with withering air strikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza and by deploying tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden’s visit would be a statement of “solidarity with Israel” and an “ironclad commitment to its security”.

Iran on Monday warned of a possible “pre-emptive action” against Israel “in the coming hours” and has repeatedly warned against a ground invasion of Gaza.

“The resistance leaders” will not allow Israel “to do whatever it wants in Gaza” said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

On Tuesday, Israel said its troops had killed four militants attempting to infiltrate from Lebanon and launched strikes on Hezbollah “terrorist” targets in the country.