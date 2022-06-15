NEWS
Biden to send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
President Joe Biden announced another $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine on Wednesday, including anti-ship systems, artillery rockets and rounds for howitzers.
“This morning, I spoke with President Zelenskyy to discuss Russia’s brutal and ongoing war against Ukraine. I reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression,” Biden wrote in a statement.
Biden also announced an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine to address needs like safe drinking water, critical medical supplies, food and cash for families to purchase essential items.
The White House said Biden spoke to Zelenskyy for about 40 minutes regarding the capabilities included in the latest package, which is the 12th U.S. military assistance installment for Ukraine since the start of the war. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Biden administration has deployed more than 100,000 U.S. troops to NATO-member countries and authorized more than $5.6 billion in security assistance.
The Pentagon said that the latest tranche of weapons for Ukraine is valued at $350 million and includes 18 155 mm howitzers, 36,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition,18 tactical vehicles to tow 155 mm howitzers, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HMARS, as well as four tactical vehicles to recover equipment and spare parts.
The Pentagon will also provide two Harpoon coastal defense systems, thousands of secure radios, night vision and thermal devices as well as funding for training and maintenance support. That aid is collectively valued at $650 million.
The latest security package comes as Russian forces ramp up their attacks in Ukraine’s Donbas region and as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with allies at NATO to galvanize additional support.
“We’re working in lockstep to meet Ukraine’s requests for new capabilities, especially its need for long-range fires, armor and coastal defense,” Austin told defense ministers Wednesday at NATO.
“We’re providing Ukraine’s defenders with HIMARS and multiple launch rocket systems and that will significantly boost Ukraine’s capabilities,” he added, alongside Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov.
Eti-Osa Reps: Power play as Elegushi denies stepping down for Obanikoro
There is an ongoing power play over the ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.
Winner of the primary, Oyekanmi Elegushi, has denied stepping down for the incumbent member representing the constituency, Mr. Ibrahim Obanikoro.
Elegushi emerged as the winner of the APC primary election for Eti-Osa federal constituency on May 27.
He polled 25 votes, while Ibrahim, the son of former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, scored 23 votes.
However, there were reports that Elegushi, the younger brother of Oba Saheed Elegushi, the traditional ruler of Elegushi kingdom, stepped down for Obanikoro in deference to the party’s leadership.
A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had claimed that a certain Tobi Etti, a spokesman for Elegushi’s campaign organisation issued a statement that his principal had accepted the decision of the party.
But Elegushi has denied stepping down for Obanikoro even as he said he has no spokesman bearing Tobi Etti.
“I am still in consultation with the party leadership and any decision I make will be made public by me and will be in the interest of the people of Eti-Osa Constituency and my party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said in a statement posted on his twitter page @Mr_Elegushi.
$1billion Malabu oil fraud: We’re still studying UK court judgment – Nigerian government
The Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, has said that the Nigerian government is still studying the London High Court judgment that absolved JP Morgan in the civil suit filed against the bank on the purchase by Shell and Eni of the offshore OPL 245 oilfield in Nigeria.
The minister said this on Wednesday while briefing journalists on Wednesday after the Federal Executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to Lai, he said the government’s lawyers will study the ruling and decide whether to appeal or not.
The judgment delivered Tuesday by Judge Sara Cockerill posited that the Nigerian government could not show that it had been defrauded as it claimed.
The judgment means that the Nigerian government has lost $1.7billion in claims against JP Morgan Chase Bank over the transfer of proceeds from the sale of OPL 245 in 2011.
Lawyers to the Nigerian government had contended that the contract awarded to former Petroleum Minister Dan Etete, to explore the deep waters off the Gulf of Guinea was corrupt, alleging that the bank “ought to have known” that there was corruption and fraud in the transaction which saw Malabu sell its 100 per cent in OPL 245 to Shell and ENI for $1.1 billion.”
They had argued that JP Morgan Chase Bank ignored “glaring” red flags, including “overwhelming” evidence of fraud and stark warnings from its own compliance staff when it authorised the payments.
On Tuesday the Nigerian government lost $1.7billion claims against JP Morgan Chase Bank over the transfer of proceeds from the sale of OPL 245 in 2011.
The government had sued JP Morgan on the grounds of “Quincecare duty”, alleging that the bank “ought to have known” that there was corruption and fraud in the transaction which saw Malabu sell its 100 per cent in OPL 245 to Shell and ENI for $1.1 billion.
The Malabu scandal involved the transfer of about $1.1 billion through the Nigerian government to accounts controlled by a former Nigerian Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete.
From accounts controlled by Etete, about half the money ($520 million) went to accounts of companies controlled by Aliyu Abubakar, popularly known in Nigeria as the owner of AA oil.
Anti-corruption investigators and activists suspect he fronted for top officials of the Goodluck Jonathan administration as well of officials of Shell and ENI.
The transaction was authorised in 2011 by ex-president Jonathan through some of his cabinet ministers and the money was payment for OPL 245, one of Nigeria’s richest oil blocks.
The oil resources of the OPL 245 license have remained undeveloped since the controversies began.
In the judgement delivered on Tuesday, the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales Commercial Court said there was no proof that Nigeria was defrauded in the deal.
Judge Sara Cockerill had said that by the time of the 2013 payments, the bank was on notice of a risk of fraud.
“There was a risk – but it was, on the evidence, no more than a possibility based on a slim foundation.
“The Federal Republic of Nigeria is naturally disappointed by the outcome of the judgment and will be reviewing it carefully before considering next steps. The FRN will continue its fight against fraud and corruption and to work to recover funds for the people of Nigeria.
“This judgment reflects our commitment to acting with high professional standards in every country we operate in, and how we are prepared to robustly defend our actions and reputation when they are called into question,” JPMorgan said in a statement.
The Nigerian government had earlier argued that there were enough “red flags” for JP Morgan to have halted the transfers.
However, the bank rejected Nigeria’s claims, maintaining that all due processes were followed and money laundering checks were done, arguing that allegations of fraud only came up after a new government took over in Nigeria.
Nigerian airlines may shut down operations as aviation fuel hits N714 per litre
The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has raised fears that three airlines in the country may soon shut down operations due to the high cost of aviation fuel which has hit N714 per litre.
Allen Onyema, the Vice-President of AON, made this known on Tuesday while speaking at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria National Aviation Conference in Abuja.
Though he did not mention the three airlines, he explained that interventions by the Nigerian Government and the National Assembly have failed to resolve the crisis as the price of Jet A1 continues to skyrocket, Daily Trust reports.
Onyema who is also the chairman of Air Peace said, “If nothing is done concerning the cost of aviation fuel, the fuel crisis will take away three airlines in Nigeria in a few weeks.”
He explained that even though the fuel crisis is not limited to Nigeria, it was made worse by the depreciating value of the naira against the dollar.
According to him, Nigerian government had approved 10,000 metric tonnes of fuel for the airlines at N580 per litre in Lagos and about N607 per litre outside Lagos. He, however, said the carriers were yet to access it.
“This is not the only issue. Since the COVID-19 crisis, most airlines all over the world, including Nigeria have not recovered from COVID-19, except those whose countries have injected so much funds to assist them.
“This is nobody’s fault. It just happened. The government has tried its best by giving us this aviation fuel. This aviation fuel can take airlines out, not only in Nigeria but everywhere in the world.
“Some airlines outside Nigeria have closed down because of the effects of rising aviation fuel. If these things are not addressed in Nigeria, it can affect the bottom line of all airlines in Nigeria.
“We have come to realise that there is little or nothing the committee set up can do because this is as a result of foreign exchange and the price of oil all over the world now.
“The fuel marketers will sell according to what they are paying. The cost of aviation fuel has increased, even in London and every other country. Our own is worse because of the increase in foreign exchange.”
In May, the proposed strike action by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) was called off after a four-meeting between airline operators and the leadership of the House of Representatives.
