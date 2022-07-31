NEWS
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, returns to isolation despite no new symptoms
oe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time and is returning to isolation, his White House doctor said Saturday, attributing the result to “rebound” positivity from treatment the US president received.
Biden “tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” following four consecutive days of negative tests, and “will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” presidential physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum.
President Joe Biden on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 once again after consecutive days of testing negative for the virus, his physician said.
Biden, 79, is experiencing no new symptoms and “continues to feel quite well,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a memo shared by the White House.
But he will nevertheless “reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” the presidential physician wrote.
Biden, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, tweeted Saturday afternoon that he was asymptomatic but would isolate “for the safety of everyone around me.”
“I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon,” the president’s tweet said.
O’Connor had previously warned of the potential for a “rebound” in positive test results, a phenomenon among a small percentage of patients who, like Biden, used the antiviral medication Paxlovid as part of their treatment.
Biden had accordingly “increased his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication,” O’Connor wrote in the latest memo, which was made public Saturday afternoon.
The president tested negative for Covid on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but tested positive on Saturday morning from an antigen test. “This in fact represents ‘rebound’ positivity,” the doctor wrote.
Biden’s age puts him at higher risk of getting severely ill from Covid. People over age 65 account for more than 81% of deaths from the virus, which has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The president first tested positive for Covid on July 21. He felt “mild symptoms” including a dry cough, runny nose and fatigue, O’Connor said at the time. Biden began working in isolation but returned to the Oval Office five days later after testing negative for Covid twice over a 24-hour period.
“The President has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” O’Connor wrote in Saturday’s memo after Biden’s rebound test. “This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation.”
“However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures. As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” O’Connor wrote.
NEWS
Randy woman grabs presidential candidate’s private part during campaign
Video of Roots party presidential candidate, Prof. George Wajackoyah, being sexually assaulted while campaigning has gone viral after being shared online.
Local news platforms reported that this occurred while the Kenyan presidential candidate was mobbed by a crowd as he campaigned on the back of a truck.
The controversial presidential candidate was selling his agenda before a woman in the crowd violently grabbed his private parts forcing him to react.
The Roots party flagbearer jumped back, while his security detail also swung into action, forcing the woman to quickly withdraw her hand.
“Usinishike hivyo (Don’t touch me like that),” Wajackoyah bitterly complained after the randy woman grabbed his private parts.
The controversial politician however laughed off the sexual assault only seconds later after the attacker withdrew her hands from his privates.
“Sasa huyu ananishika sehemu yangu ya nyeti (Now this one is grabbing my private parts),” Wajackoyah told the crowd amid laughter.
Watch the video below….
NEWS
Strike looms as resident doctors give FG two-week ultimatum over welfare demands
The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the Federal Government two weeks to implement agreements concerning their welfare or face industrial disharmony.
The association gave the ultimatum after their National Executive Council meeting which held in Lafia, Nasarawa.
In a communique signed by NARD President, Dr. Dare Godiya Ishaya, the doctors said they would reconvene in two weeks to review the progress made so far, as it relates to their demands.
“The NEC observed with dismay, the unnecessary delay in the implementation and payment of the new Hazard Allowance for over seven (7) months since its approval on 22nd December 2021 in a circular with reference No. SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406,” the communique reads.
“The NEC observed that the skipping arrears covering 2014, 2015 and 2016 have remained unpaid despite several negotiations with the Federal Government over the matter.”
The association alleged that years after the implementation of a new minimum wage, some of its members are yet to benefit from the adjustment.
NARD also expressed displeasure over the condition of its members in Imo, Ondo, Ekiti and Gombe states who are “owed 10, 5, 3 and 2 months respectively”.
The association urged the federal government to expedite action on the payment of the newly reviewed Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).
“The NEC demands the immediate implementation and payment of the new Hazard Allowance and arrears as contained in the circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) dated 22nd December 2021 with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/11/406 within two (2) weeks, ” the communique reads.
“The NEC demands immediate payment of consequential adjustment of minimum wage to our members who have been deprived this benefit since it was implemented several years ago.
“The NEC demands an immediate review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and other related allowances given the current economic situation in the country, and also in line with the agreed terms from the previous Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that it will be reviewed regularly.
“The NEC enjoins the Federal and all State Governments to look into the issue of assault on doctors and thoroughly investigate the ongoing cases and put measures in place to nip this menace in the bud to forestall future occurrences, as these inhumane acts have affected our members both physically and mentally.
“The NEC urges the Federal Government to take steps toward curtailing the brain drain in the health sector and find ways of eliminating all bureaucratic bottlenecks in the employment and replacement of the Resident Doctors leaving our institutions daily to seek greener pastures.”
The association said it will reconvene in two weeks to review the “progress made so far and take further actions for which nationwide industrial harmony may not be guaranteed”.
NEWS
Outrage over fatal attack on Nigerian street vendor in Italy
Police have arrested an Italian man in the killing of a Nigerian street vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically.
Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news websites and social media, eliciting outrage as Italy enters a parliamentary election campaign in which the right-wing coalition has already made immigration an issue.
“The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu is dismaying,’’ Enrico Letta, a former prime minister and the head of the left-wing Democratic Party, wrote Saturday on Twitter, naming the vendor who died Friday. “Unheard of ferocity. Widespread indifference. There can be no justification.”
Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, who is making security a plank of his campaign, also expressed outrage over the death, saying “security has no colour and … needs to return to being a right.”
Ogorchukwu, 39, was selling goods Friday on the main street of Civitanova Marche, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea, when his attacker grabbed the vendor’s crutch and struck him down, according to police. Video showed the assailant wrestling the victim onto his back on the pavement as he fought back, eventually subduing Ogorchukwu with the weight of his body.
“The aggressor went after the victim, first hitting him with a crutch. He made him fall to the ground, then he finished, causing the death, striking repeatedly with his bare hands,” police investigator Matteo Luconi told a news conference.
He later told Italian news channel Sky TG24 that onlookers called police, who responded after the suspect had fled and attempted to administer aid to the victim. An autopsy will determine if the death was provoked by blows, suffocation or another cause.
Police used street cameras to track the assailant’s movements and detained a man identified as Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, 32. He was being held on suspicion of murder and theft for allegedly taking the victim’s phone.
Luconi said the assailant lashed out after the vendor made “insistent” requests for pocket change. Police were questioning witnesses and viewing videos of the attack. They said the suspect has made no statement.
Ogorchukwu, who was married with two children, resorted to selling goods on the street after he was struck by a car and lost his job as a labourer due to his injuries, said Daniel Amanza, who runs the ACSIM association for immigrants in the Marche region’s Macerata province.
