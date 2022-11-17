Biden refutes Zelenskyy’s missile claim

Joe Biden has disputed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukrainian origin.

Yesterday, Mr Zelenskyy said he had “no doubt” that the missile that caused an explosion in Poland “was not Ukrainian”, the Interfax news agency reported.

Mr Zelenskyy added that Ukraine “must have access” to the site, where two people died and four were injured.

However, just hours earlier Polish President Andrzej Duda had said the rocket that landed in the country was “probably used by Ukrainian air defence”.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Duda said Poland was still analysing the possibility of launching the NATO Article 4 procedure, but it seemed it might not be necessary to use that measure.

Disputing Mr Zelenskyy’s comments last night, the US leader told White House reporters: “That’s not the evidence.”