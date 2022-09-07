NEWS
Biden hosts Obamas to unveil portraits
Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be honored Wednesday with the official unveiling of their portraits in the White House, resuming a tradition that fell by the wayside under Donald Trump.
Biden, who served as vice president throughout Obama’s two terms, is “looking forward to welcoming back president Obama and Michelle Obama,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
“Over the course of their eight years together in office, a close partnership between the two men grew through the highs and lows of the job and life – and of life.”
Past presidents and first ladies have typically had their portraits hung in the halls and corridors of the White House after ceremonies hosted by successors. Democrat Obama, for example, hosted George W. Bush, a Republican, and his wife Laura Bush at portrait unveilings in 2012.
However, Trump declined to invite the Obamas — amid undisguised contempt between both leaders in the wake of the Republican’s shock 2016 election win — and the tradition ground to a halt.
The norm-shredding Republican even reportedly ordered portraits of Bush and his predecessor Bill Clinton to be taken down from the walls of the White House’s Grand Foyer and put in storage. However, a portrait of Hillary Clinton, the former first lady whom Trump had defeated in the presidential campaign, remained visible in a lower corridor through his tempestuous one term.
Obama’s latest return to the White House comes five months after a high-profile homecoming for a public event on health care spending.
The Obamas’ paintings remained strictly under wraps until the last moment, but there were expectations that the trend-setting ex-first couple would choose a style somewhat different to the often straightforward portraits of the past.
As for Trump, the Biden administration says it has no direct say on whether or when his own portrait could be hung up. It is not clear whether the ex-president, now in deep legal peril after the discovery of top secret documents taken from the White House to his Florida golf club, has even commissioned an official painting.
AFP
Truss to meet cabinet members, face MPs Wednesday
Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss convenes her senior ministers for an inaugural cabinet meeting on Wednesday on her first full day in office before she faces a barrage of questions in parliament.
Truss, who officially became leader Tuesday at an audience with head of state Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland after the resignation of Boris Johnson, is set to meet her top team at a morning meeting.
They include the most diverse top team in British history ever: Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer, James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman as interior minister.
They face a daunting in-tray of issues, most notably decades-high inflation and how to deal with energy bills set to rise by 80 percent next month and then again in January.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England has tipped the country to fall into recession later this year.
She must also navigate the combustible issue of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, and in one of her first calls with a foreign leader late Tuesday, she agreed with US President Joe Biden “on the importance of protecting” peace in the province.
In its readout of the call, the White House also said Truss and Biden addressed “the challenges posed by China (and) preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon.”
But Truss was bullish as she entered Downing Street for the first time as premier, narrowly avoiding a heavy downpour.
“I am confident that together we can ride out the storm,” she said.
Her new ministers may be asked to sign off immediately on a plan to freeze energy bills for the coming winter, possibly longer, a measure that would cost tens of billions of pounds, according to reports.
Tax cuts and diverting some health funding to social care could also reportedly be on the agenda.
“I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment,” Truss promised, while also vowing “action this week” on gas and electricity bills and broader energy policy.
– ‘Almost ungovernable’ –
After Cabinet, Truss will travel to the House of Commons to spar with opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, in the rival pair’s first Prime Minister’s Questions session.
The often rowdy weekly session, which sees the prime minister quizzed by MPs, will test Truss’s political mettle and rhetorical skills as well as her level of Conservative support.
The 47-year-old won an internal ballot of Tory members on Monday, securing 57 percent of the vote, after a gruelling contest against former finance minister Rishi Sunak that began in July.
But the initial stage of the contest saw her net the support of less than a third of the parliamentary party.
She now faces a tough challenge reuniting the ruling Tories following a bitter leadership battle.
Conservative MPs are “almost ungovernable” and have “no appetite to cope with difficult decisions,” according to a government insider quoted by the Financial Times on Monday.
“They did for Boris and they may do for Liz, too,” the source told the paper.
Truss will likely face a volley of hostile questions from Starmer and the Labour ranks, as they look to capitalise on months of Tory disarray.
Labour has opened up a double-digit lead in the polls but may have to wait two years for the next general election.
Truss vowed Monday to lead the Conservatives to victory “in 2024”, with an election due by January 2025 at the latest.
– ‘Dreadful policy’ –
Truss, who pitched herself to the Tory grassroots as a tax-cutting free-trade champion ready to slash taxes immediately to turbo-charge growth, faces warnings that these moves could make inflation worse.
The UK has already seen prices rise this year at their steepest rate for four decades, driven by spiralling energy costs.
Under her mooted plans to tackle the situation, gas and electricity bills for both households and businesses would be capped near current levels for the coming winter at least.
The government would lend or guarantee private sector loans to energy providers to make up the difference they pay with soaring global wholesale prices.
It remains unclear whether the government will pay for the plan through extra borrowing or ask consumers to pick up the tab over the next two decades through levies on their energy bills.
Paul Johnson, of the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think-tank, said it was “a dreadful policy” but likely necessary.
“Hugely expensive, untargeted, increases risk of shortages,” he noted on Twitter.
But he warned the scale of the problem “means there may just be no practical alternative.”
Buhari presides over FEC meeting at Villa
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Executive Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting, which began at 10:00 am, had in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd.) and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi Esan.
Ministers who are attending the meeting include: Dr Zainab Ahmed (Finance), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Dr Osagie Ehanire (Health), Adamu Adamu (Education), Dr Geoffrey Onyema (Foreign Affairs), Lai Mohammed (Information) and Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment).
Also attending are the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Maigari Dingyadi (Police Affairs), Dr Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Rauf Aregbesola (Interior), Umana Umana (Niger Delta), Muazu Sambo (Transportation) and Sadiya Farouq (Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management).
The Ministers of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Health, Adeleke Mamora and Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada and the President’s Chief Economic Adviser, Doyin Salami are also present.
ASUU Strike: FG offers Professors 35% pay rise, other varsity workers 23.5%
The federal government on Tuesday said it could only afford a 23.5 per cent salary increase for all categories of the workforce in federal universities, except for the professorial cadre, which will enjoy a 35 per cent upward review.
This is just as President Muhammadu Buhari warned the government team involved in the negotiation with the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against signing any agreement, which the government will not be able to implement.
The president also directed the government team to persuade the university lecturers to return to work.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, spoke in Abuja yesterday during a meeting with pro-chancellors and vice chancellors of federal universities on decisions reached by the government to end the ongoing ASUU strike.
Adamu said after a series of meetings with Buhari and the ministers of finance, budget and national planning; labour and productivity; communications and digital economy; and education as well as the director-general of the Budget Office and the chairman of the Salaries and Wages Commission, the Draft Agreement by Nimi Briggs Re-negotiation Team was critically reviewed and the proposed salary increment considered unrealistic and out of tune with the current realities of the national economy.
He also assured that henceforth, allowances pertaining to ad-hoc duties of academic and non-academic staff shall be paid as and when due by the governing councils of universities to which such services are rendered and to the staff who perform them.
Academic activities have been suspended by ASUU for over 200 days over the alleged failure of the federal government to meet all its demands, which include the conclusion of the process of renegotiating the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), payment of outstanding arrears of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), release of the agreed sum of money for the revitalisation of public universities (federal and states), address proliferation and governance issues in the state universities, settle promotion arrears, release withheld salaries of academics, and pay outstanding third-party deductions.
Adamu also said yesterday that a sum of N150 billion shall be provided for in the 2023 budget as funds for the revitalisation of federal universities, to be disbursed to the institutions in the first quarter of the year, while the sum of N50 billion shall also be provided for in the 2023 budget for the payment of outstanding areas of earned academic allowances, to be paid in the first quarter of the year.
While noting that the prevailing economic situation is limiting the ability of the government to accede to all their demands, Adamu said the appeal to the unions to consider and accept the government’s offer and call off the ongoing industrial actions in the interest of the nation’s educational system consequently saw the suspension of the strike by Joint Action Committee of NASU/SSANU and NAAT.
He said the government and the ASUU had no option but to continue talking “Until our universities have reopened their doors to students who, clearly, are the principal victims of the seemingly unending strikes. In the circumstances, therefore, all councils and senates of our universities are enjoined to rise up to their responsibilities.
“We must, together, continue to work to restore our public universities to where they were in the 60s and 70s. As the most important officers in our university system, pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors, must demonstrate more commitment to ending the ongoing strike,” he added.
He said the government negotiation team, in all its activities, had been guided by Buhari’s directives, namely, “That while the unions should be persuaded to return to work, the government should not repeat the past mistakes of accepting to sign an agreement it will be unable to implement. Government should not, in the guise of resolving current challenges, sow seeds for future disruptions.”
Adamu said to him, “The past two weeks have been a very dark period of personal anguish and internal turmoil. I used to deceive myself that in a climate of frankness, and with mutual goodwill, it will fall to my lot to bring an end to the incessant strikes in the education sector. This has not proved possible- or, at least, not as easy, quick and straightforward, as I used to think.”
Another c’ttee constituted
Meanwhile, after a closed-door meeting of over two hours with the pro-chancellors and vice-chancellors, the minister, through the Director of Public Affairs, Bem Ben Goong, said a committee made up of four pro-chancellors and four vice-chancellors and others, to be chaired by the minister, had been constituted.
Members of the committee include Nimi Briggs, Olu Obafemi, Udo Udoma and Bashir Dalhatu and the vice-chancellors of the University of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, the University of Benin and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka with the NUC executive secretary and four others. The minister said the committee would look into the additional demands the ASUU was making, particularly the areas where there had not been consensus.
He said the committee met yesterday and would proceed to meet President Buhari on the outcome.
He noted that the committee would be looking at two major areas of contention: the no-work-no-pay policy and the remuneration of university lecturers.
While he could not give the time frame for the committee to work, he said “Given the atmosphere in the meeting, they are looking at days.”
He, however, said they were not jettisoning the Briggs committee, but that it was in continuation of what the committee did.
On whether there would be a review of the no-work-no-pay policy, he said: “There has been an appeal generally for the system to take a second look at that and that is what the committee will look into.”
