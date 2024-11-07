Biden addresses nation after Trump’s decisive US election win

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the nation after a stinging election defeat for his Democratic Party at the hands of Republican Donald Trump, whose stunning political comeback has reverberated around the world.

Biden’s abrupt exit amid concerns about his mental acuity jolted the presidential race in July and Democrats scrambled to replace him with Vice President Kamala Harris as their candidate.

Standing in the Rose Garden, Biden began addressing the nation on the outcome of the 2024 race, saying Harris ran an “inspiring campaign” and that he will assure a peaceful transition of power.

“We accept the choice the country made,” he said. “I’ve said many times, you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree, something I hope we can do no matter who you voted for, to see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans.”

He also called the electoral college system “honest, fair, and transparent.”

Biden ended his speech by blowing a kiss to the gathered crowd.

Trump’s campaign said Biden had invited him to meet at the White House at an unspecified time. In the weeks ahead, Trump will select personnel to serve under his leadership.

Harris sought on Wednesday to console the voters who had hoped she would become the first woman to win the White House. She, like Biden, has promised to aid Trump’s transition before his inauguration on Jan. 20 but she urged Democrats to continue to fight for what they believe in.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!