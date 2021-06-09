Biafran pound now being accepted in Italy

The currency spent in the defunct Republic of Biafra during the Nigerian civil war (1967-70), Biafran Pound, has surreptitiously crept into the currency market in Italy.

It now serves as the legal tender among members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the country.

The members have started accepting the currency as a means of trading among themselves.

The Euro still remains the official currency used in day to day transactions in Italy.