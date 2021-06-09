NEWS
Biafran pound now being accepted in Italy
The currency spent in the defunct Republic of Biafra during the Nigerian civil war (1967-70), Biafran Pound, has surreptitiously crept into the currency market in Italy.
It now serves as the legal tender among members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the country.
The members have started accepting the currency as a means of trading among themselves.
The Euro still remains the official currency used in day to day transactions in Italy.
Popular Zambian pastor breaks down in tears while paying tribute to Prophet T.B Joshua
Popular Zambian Pastor, Prophet V.C Zitha , the General Overseer of Salvation In Christ Ministries broke down in church while paying tribute to the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua.
Addressing members of his church, Zitha said the late Joshua was his spiritual father.
He said if not because of the prayers of TB Joshua he will not be where he is today.
He stated that he is celebrated all over the world because of the prayers and support from the late Prophet.
Sunday Igboho denies sacking media aide
Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has denied claims that he sacked his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki over some disagreements.
Igboho’s statement is in reaction to the allegation that Koiki has been sacked as being widely reported.
The update given by Igboho follows series of reports online that the Yoruba Nation activist sacked Koiki as his spokesperson over some disagreement.
Igboho said Koiki remains his spokesperson until the the dream of the Yoruba Nation is achieved.
‘Sharing life with you is such a blessing and a privilege’, Gov Makinde celebrates wife on her birthday
Governor Seyi Makinde is celebrating his wife Ominini. on her birthday today, June 9.
The Governor shared lovely photo of his wife along with a birthday message in which he described her as his greatest pillar and strength.
He wrote:
Happy birthday my sweetheart, Ominini. Sharing life with you is such a blessing and a privilege. I pray this year brings you more joy and peace. May God continue to bless and keep you. Have an amazing day!
