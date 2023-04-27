Biafra: Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till May

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), till May.

The decision of the Supreme Court was disclosed 0n Thurday in a tweet by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor wrote: “Sadly, the Supreme Court has adjourned the #MNK appeal hearing to next month.”

The apex court heard Kanu’s appeal filed over his continuous detention at the Department of State Services, DSS, facility in Abuja.

The appeal, which was filed on November 3, 2022, was against the decision of the Court of Appeal which, on October 28 2022, stayed the execution of its earlier order acquitting him of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.

Prior to the hearing, Kanu’s Special Counsel had urged the Supreme Court to ensure justice in the trial of the IPOB leader, stressing that his matter should end today.