Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomeNEWSBiafra: Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till May
NEWS

Biafra: Supreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till May

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
upreme Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial till May
Kanu

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), till May.

The decision of the Supreme Court was disclosed 0n Thurday in a tweet by Kanu’s Special Counsel, Aloy Ejimakor.

Ejimakor wrote: “Sadly, the Supreme Court has adjourned the #MNK appeal hearing to next month.”

The apex court heard Kanu’s appeal filed over his continuous detention at the Department of State Services, DSS, facility in Abuja.

The appeal, which was filed on November 3, 2022, was against the decision of the Court of Appeal which, on October 28 2022, stayed the execution of its earlier order acquitting him of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.

Prior to the hearing, Kanu’s Special Counsel had urged the Supreme Court to ensure justice in the trial of the IPOB leader, stressing that his matter should end today.

Previous article
Fleeing Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yunusa-Ari, Writes Police Boss, Others From Hideout, Insists Binani Won Gov. Poll
Next article
Wizkid buys brand new Land Rover for babymama, Jada Pollock
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network