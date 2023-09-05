Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Nnamdi Kanu accuses DSS of denying him access to choice visitors

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Department of State Service (DSS) of denying him access to visitors of his choice.

Kanu explained that the action of DSS violated a subsisting court order that granted him access to his visitors.

This was disclosed by Kanu’s counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after his routine meeting with Kanu at the DSS facility in Abuja on Monday.

A statement issued by Ejiofor said Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, has begun contempt proceedings against the DSS Director General, Yusuf Bichi, over the denial.

The statement reads partly: “Recently, the personnel of the SSS have extended their acts of lawlessness by denying Onyendu access to visitors of his choice, in clear violation of a subsisting court order.

“However, our erudite Lead Counsel – Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN has swung into action by commencing contempt proceedings against the Director General of the SSS to demand immediate compliance with all the Court Orders that the SSS is currently violating with impunity.”

