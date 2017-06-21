Biafra agitation funded by looters- Magu

Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that the agitations for secession are being funded by looters.

He said the root of the agitations is corruption as the looters hope to sabotage the country in a bid to “enjoy their ill-gotten wealth” unhindered.

Magu said this on Tuesday while receiving Segun Runsewe, director general, National Council for Arts and Culture.

“Corruption has eaten so deep into the fabric of this country. It is a threat to our co-existence, it is a threat to our unity and the survival of Nigeria,” he said.

“We have to have a common consensus to fight corruption; all of us must agree to fight it.

“The cost of corruption to this nation is much. It is poisonous, It is something that breeds Boko Haram, militancy, these boys calling for Biafra and those people calling for some parts to leave Nigeria.

“The looters actually funded these agitations. There are people behind these boys funding them to sabotage this country in order to have room to enjoy their ill-gotten wealth.

“The root of these agitations is corruption. Join us and other Nigerians in fighting corruption for the survival of this country.”

Magu urged Nigerians to assist in the war against corruption by blowing the whistle on corrupt persons more often.

“Not all of us can arrest but we can join the whistle-blowers. Joining the whistle-blowers has two advantages: The fact that you have exposed crime and the fact that you will get a cut of any recovered amount. Let us join the whistle-blowers, let us expose all forms of corruption.

“We have to sustain the tempo so that the looters will not find a place to hide,” said Magu.

He added that Nigeria will be among the best in the world if corruption can be eliminated.