CELEBRITIES
Beyonce’s New Orleans historic mansion gutted by fire
A $2.4 million historic New Orleans mansion “reportedly owned” by Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z caught fire Wednesday night.
However 22 firemen extinguished the fire before it did extensive damage.
The fire began at 6:15 p.m. and was fully extinguished by 8:30 p.m.
“If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse. It’s a historic home,” a spokesman of the fire department said.
There were no injuries and no evacuations reported..
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
CELEBRITIES
Actress Rita Edochie weeps uncontrollably as she visits SCOAN to pay tribute to late Prophet TB Joshua
Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie broke down in tears during her visit to the Synagogue Church Of All Nation to pay tribute to late prophet TB Joshua.
The popular prophet reportedly died on Sunday, 7th of June, and since then, Nigerian celebrities, politicians and citizens have mourned the 57-year-old man of God.
Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of her visit Rita Edochie said she was still in denial of the cleric’s death until she got to the church.
The actress said, irrespective of the death of T.B Joshua, and she is thankful that he left a legacy for any wise person to emulate.
She wrote: DADDY TB, I NEVER BELIEVED. TILL I GOT TO THE CHURCH. BUT THE GOOD THING IS, YOU LEFT FOREVER LEGACY FOR ANY ONE THAT IS WISE TO EMULATE.
JESUS CHRIST WAS NEVER BELIEVED WHEN HE CAME, SAME THING WITH ALL THE PROPHETS IN THE BIBLE AND IT IS STILL SAME TILL TODAY AND THAT IS THE REASON SOMEONE COULD OPEN HIS OR HER MOUTH AND SAY CRAZY THINGS ABOUT BUT IT DOESN’T MATTER. WHAT MATTERS IS THAT YOU HAVE FINISHED YOUR RACE.
REST ON DADDY TB TILL WE MEET AGAIN.
CELEBRITIES
Iyabo Ojo threatens to disown her only son, Festus after what he did to her
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has threatened to officially disown her only son, Festus after what he did to her.
This comes after Festus made an ugly video of Iyabo Ojo without her consent.
In the video the mother of two was sleeping and Festus was seen shooting a Tiktok video that made the actress look weird and funny.
Sharing the video on her official Instagram page, the 43-year-old wrote;
“I’m officially disowning @festo_baba nobody should beg me #myson #motherandsongoals #tiktok #tiktoknigeria #foryou # #tiktokqueen #tiktokmusic”
“Now I’m definitely disowning this @festo_baba we only fake it to make it bro #tiktoknigeria #foryou #foryoupage #tiktokqueen #motherandsongoals”
You are welcome to Nigeria-Abike Dabiri to Cardi B
Reacting to this, Festus took to the comment section of the post to say she can never disown him.
In his words;
“Never”
CELEBRITIES
TAMPAN Blackout: Nkechi Blessing continues attack on Jide Kosoko, says she will frustrate him (VIDEO)
Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing on Tuesday continued her attack on Jide Kosoko and other veterans for threatening to work against her.
The leadership of TAMPAN had on Sunday held a press briefing where they directed movie producers and directors to stop working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo.
The actresses were accused of engaging in social media fights with their other colleagues over the Baba Ijesha alleged rape incident.
Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, during the press conference, also vowed to frustrate Nkechi Blessing out of the industry.
Blessing had immediately after the conference rained curses on Kosoko and other veterans.
Blessing said the veteran’s daughters will be ashamed if she decides to talk.
She, however, added that “For as many who sits and hits their chest that they will frustrate me, God will disgrace their entire generation publicly.”
On Tuesday, Blessing continued her continued his blitzering attack on Kosoko and other veterans in the industry.
In a video she shared on her social media pages, Nkechi said she would rely to Kosoko’s threat when the time comes.
Continuing, she said Kosoko aren’t see anything.
She promised to frustrate Kosoko and other veteran actors and make them weep the more.
See Video Below:
Trending
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Hyundai, Dangote Sinotruck, Honeywell, others enjoy Nigeria’s tax holiday (FULL LIST)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Igboho in pains, cries in detention – Lawyer
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Tokyo Olympics may be cancelled amid rising COVID cases
-
NEWS20 hours ago
DSS collates audio, video evidence to nail Sunday Igboho
-
NEWS1 day ago
Igboho: How helicopter to bring activist back to Nigeria was stopped
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Tunde Kelani’s Ayinla records N70.49m in box office
-
NEWS2 days ago
FG confirms moves to extradite Igboho
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Beninese court releases Sunday Igboho’s wife, orders Igboho to remain in custody